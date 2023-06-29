millionaires He debuts his title as Colombian soccer champion in a key challenge of a visit to Defensa y Justicia in Argentina, in an attempt to obtain a place in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana (7 pm ESPN TV).

The blue team is second in their group, F, and if they win their match, they will advance as first; if they tie, they are second and go to the playoffs, and if they lose, they risk being eliminated.

The people of Bogotá arrive with morale through the roof after winning the Colombian title in the penalty shootout of the final played against Atlético Nacional on Saturday. However, the squad does not want to remain in what has been achieved, but to fight at an international level to ratify its good moment under the technical direction of Alberto Gamero.



Defender Andrés Llinás knows that they depend on themselves in the continental tournament: “Winning we are leaders and we go with that idea in South America. We are going to go out and do our football and try to win, ”he said before leaving Colombia for Argentina.

Since early Tuesday, the team led by Alberto Gamero has been on Argentine soil and has been working at the Boca Juniors facilities, as their social networks revealed.

For the victory

Millionaires champion 2023

Beyond trying to fight for the victory, the visitors will seek to score at least one point to remove the shadow of Brazilian America, which, with 7 points and only 2 goals less than the Colombians, threatens to snatch that second place, as they visit Peñarol Uruguayan, one of the four teams that have yet to score points in the current edition of the South American Cup. But if Millonarios advances as second, they must play an extra phase against one of those eliminated from the Libertadores Cup.

In any case, the watchword for Millionaires is to win, secure first place, and advance directly. However, they are not unaware of the level that Defense has shown, which is the group leader with 10 points. In the first duel between the two, in Bogotá, the blue team had an impressive 3-0 victory.

Millionaires will have two sensitive casualties, that of the attacker Leonardo Castro and the winger Óscar Cortés, the latter would be replaced by Beckham Castro, who stated: “I am happy with the teacher for giving me the opportunity this year, all that remains is to be focused on the game.”

The match will be played at the Norberto ‘Tito’ Tomaghello stadium, in Florencio Varela, Buenos Aires province, with capacity for some 16,000 spectators, under the arbitration of Chilean Cristian Garay and with his compatriot Ángelo Hermosilla in VAR.

