millionaires He is excited about getting early qualification for the 2023-I League final tomorrow, in the midst of many difficulties to assemble the starting lineup. Throughout the semester, the technician Alberto Gamero He has had to deal, in addition to the transfer of important pieces, with injuries, suspensions and calls to the National Team.

On Wednesday, Millos achieved a key victory against América at Pascual Guerrero, in which he did not have several important players, such as Óscar Cortés, Mackalister Silva, Daniel Cataño, Luis Carlos Ruiz and Jáder Valencia.

Gamero has appealed to get the most out of the payroll and to promote young people, such as Beckham David Castro and Luis Andres Paredeswho last semester were not even taken into account in the first team and now, in the final stretch of the tournament, they have been starters.

“They have understood what it means to be in Millionaires; In addition, they have put all the effort and will to want to learn every day. There is no doubt that experienced players help these guys a lot”, said Gamero after the victory against América.

However, Gamero wants to add the experienced players to finish off the campaign, in which, he assures, nothing has been defined yet, taking into account that only half of the semifinal homer has been played and that everyone still has options.

“Mackalister’s are normal ailments. I spoke with him and he could be on the bench, but I told him that I didn’t want to risk it because we played on Saturday and traveled on Sunday morning. The Leo thing is also a nuisance, due to the fact that we have played 31 games in four months. We want the ailments not to get worse, to be small. We are careful ”, explained the DT.

A problem that generates alarm in Millonarios is that it has several players with a possible call to the Colombian National Team for the next friendlies on June 16 and 20 against Iraq and Germany. Álvaro Montero, Andrés Llinás, Leonardo Castro and Óscar Cortés would be blocked by DT Néstor Lorenzo. And they are joined by Juan Pablo Vargas who would be with Costa Rica.

Formation of Millionaires in the match against Boyacá Chicó. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Winning the two remaining home games, on Saturday against América and on the last date against Medellín, Millonarios will be a finalist, whatever happens. He could even sleep classified on Saturday, if that day he defeats the team of Alexandre Guimarães and DIM beat Chicó.

Gamero, however, is not confident. “We are in a tough group, look at Medellín losing and can still score 10 points. We do not feel classified, what is coming is not easy, on Saturday we are going to have a very brave game. We know América, which is a big team that goes to Bogotá to play. There is no time to celebrate this victory”, said Gamero.

