Millonarios overcame a very tough link in their chain of League and Copa Sudamericana matches. He beat Santa Fe well, 1-0, to qualify for the semifinal homers and reach first place in the championship.

The two teams arrived with losses to the classic, product of the call of the Colombian U-20 Selection for the World Cup in Argentina. On the blue side, they lost the most sharp player in the attack so far this year. And from the red, two key pieces of the defensive scheme, the central defender Kevin Mantilla and the midfielder Jhojan Torres.

Alberto Gamero, the Millonarios coach, decided not to touch his scheme and changed piece by piece: he responded to the absence of a young man with another young man, Beckham David Castro, who had his first game as a starter.

Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Harold Rivera, for his part, appealed to seniority. He put the pair of central defenders with whom, in theory, he was going to face the semester as a starter, the Uruguayan José Aja and Marlon Torres. And to replace ‘Kanté’, he surprised by starting the veteran Juan Daniel Roa for the first time all year in the League.

Millonarios repeated a story that has become common in recent games: great dominance in the first minutes, with the idea of ​​overwhelming their rival, and then, after scoring the goal, the team loses control and the opponent puts it at suffer.

The penalty that defined the classic



This time, the blue goal came via a penalty, after the VAR detected a blow to Roa’s face against Jorge Arias and notify the judge Wílmar Roldán, Leonardo Castro left goalkeeper Juan Daniel Espitia without options and scored 1-0, after 23 minutes.

Leonardo Castro Celebration Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

With the goal against, the Santa Fe coach risked attacking, knowing that a defeat could complicate his chances of qualifying: he put Harold Rivera Jr. ahead a bit to grab the ball and control half of the field. That movement brought him good results and the reds had their best minutes in the game. In fact, goalkeeper Álvaro Montero avoided making it 1-1 in the last minutes of the first stage, after a shot from Hugo Rodallega.

Gamero’s initial response was to give a little more brand to the midfield, changing, again, piece by piece, but with more defensive spirit: Steven Vega took the place of Daniel Giraldo.

Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

The variant, in principle, worked for Millos, but in the game of chess that was the game from the benches, Rivera brought in Iván Rojas instead of Roa, who had a weak performance, and changed a midfielder for a second striker, with Wilson Morelo’s entry by Christian Marrugo. And with that change, the game went hand in hand.

Millionaires could win it by a greater difference. Juan Daniel Espitia avoided it, by stopping Cataño one-on-one. And it was also prevented by the lack of aim of Fernando Uribe, who had entered for Leonardo Castro and had two clear goals, which he defined poorly.

And Santa Fe could also tie it, but Álvaro Montero also made a clear cut to Hugo Rodallega and then ended up sinning, sometimes due to lack of clarity, and later, due to lack of definition.



In the end, most of the 32,184 spectators who arrived at El Campín this Sunday left happy, despite the suffering that the game could have been. Millonarios is the leader of the League and has already qualified for the semifinal home runs. Santa Fe will have to keep rowing.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

More sports news