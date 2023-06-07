Millionaires began to pay dearly for the effort of playing every 72 hours and, with many casualties, was clearly surpassed by América Mineiro, who beat him 2-0 in Belo Horizonte and made him wait until the last date to define his future in the Copa Sudamericana.

Alberto Gamero’s team will have to define their future in the tournament in Argentina: now they must beat Defensa y Justicia as a visitor to be first in the group, or draw to ensure the playoff against one of the third parties in the Libertadores. A defeat complicates him and makes him wait for Peñarol to draw at least one draw against América Mineiro.

Once again, injury problems forced Alberto Gamero, the Millonarios coach, to shake up the roster: at the last minute, he had to leave out Andrés Llinás and Jorge Arias, two of the defense bastions in recent games. And although they waited for him until the last moment, Leonardo Castro could not even go to the substitute bench.

The solution to complete the 11, of which Mackalister Silva and Fernando Uribe had already fallen before the trip to Brazil, was to put Daniel Cataño in place of the captain, place Óscar Cortés as the starter, recently arrived from the U-20 World Cup; replace Llinás and Arias with Álex Moreno Paz and Ómar Bertel and give Ramiro Brochero the chance to start.

With the losses, Millonarios lacked the spark to scare the goalkeeper Matheus Passinato. Brochero left the game at halftime without making a single shot on goal, Cataño is still out of rhythm and Cortés was somewhat off.

The great goal with which América Mineiro took the lead

In the only dangerous move by the Brazilians in the first stage, Aloisio invented a luxurious move, after receiving a pass from Everaldo inside the area, to put his team ahead: he pounced on it and left Álvaro Montero without a chance.

America Mineiro vs. Millionaires: Aloisio celebrates the 1-0.

Gamero refreshed the attack by changing Luis Paredes for Édgar Guerra and with Beckham David Castro playing ‘9’ instead of the unpublished Brochero. But the game was very similar: very little clarity for Millonarios.

The locals, on the other hand, took advantage of one of the few they had to increase the score: in the 70th minute, Breno Cascardo headed without needing to score and with a terrible mark from the Millonarios defense, after a corner kick from Everaldo.

America Mineiro vs. millionaires See also Millionaires is still sanctioned, but there will be public access against Nacional

América Mineiro cheered up after the 2-0. One more goal brought them closer to Millonarios in goal difference, thinking about the last date, in which the Brazilians will play against the worst team in the group, Peñarol, while the Blues had to face Defensa y Justicia.

They were difficult minutes for Millos, which forced Gamero to touch the team again: Larry Vásquez and Daniel Giraldo left and Juan Carlos Pereira and Stiven Vega entered. And the last few minutes were bland and without options.

Millonarios puts his head back in the League, in which he lacks one point to reach the final, until June 29 arrives, when he will play in Argentina, already knowing if he could break the five-year streak without titles in Colombia. There are three key weeks for the team.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc