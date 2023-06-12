Millionaires lose to Boyacá Chicó and the memes “eliminate him from the League final”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millos memes.
The Bogotá team lost with everything and the support of its people. Teasing broke out on the Internet.
Millonarios lost 1-2 against Boyacá Chicó in Tunja and entangled their way to the Colombian soccer final. Alberto Gamero’s team started winning, but had to see how the checkered box came back in a matter of three minutes.
With a date to play, Millonarios depends on himself, but the ghosts of an elimination prostrate themselves on the team. And memes do their thing on social networks.
Memes kill millionaires
Millionaires started earning with goal by Alex Morenowho scored the first goal of the match between the Bogotá team and Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.
But Wilmar Cruz and Ángelo Peña scored for the checkered team.
(On video: Boyacá Chicó beat Millonarios: see the goals of the key match to go to the final).
SPORTS
