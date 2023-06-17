Millionaires look for the final: you need at least a draw to avoid another nightmare

There is no room for failure. Millionaires know it, even if they want to open an escape door to a nightmare they don’t want to repeat. This Saturday, when the clock strikes 5:15 in the afternoon, the decisive hour begins for the team coached by Alberto Gamero and will bring together more than 34,000 spectators in the stands of El Campín.

At that time the match against Medellín will begin, the final one to qualify for the League final and continue dreaming of the star that they have not been able to win in the last 10 championships.

A draw will suffice. A victory will be a reconfirmation. But a defeat and a victory for Chicó in Cali over América would be reliving a nightmare.

The vision of Alberto Gamero on the moment of Millionaires

The result is now the key. The only. “Undoubtedly, whenever we go out on the pitch, it’s to win the game and look for the result. You have to manage the different results that arise, but we always want to win. We are going to look for the classification and we are aware of that. Motivated by a beautiful opportunity and we hope we can take advantage of it”, said coach Alberto Gamero.

It is a definitive match, with four casualties (Álvaro Montero and Óscar Cortés in the Colombian National Team, Juan Pablo Vargas in the Costa Rican National Team and Luis Paredes due to injury) and after two consecutive lost games (one in the South American and another in the League).



But there is also good news: Mackalister Silva, Andrés Llinás and Jader Valencia return to the squad.

Gamero is aware of the challenge: “We cannot make the mistakes that we have made due to lack of concentration. Tomorrow (Saturday) is a game to be very focused, that is the first point. And make very few mistakes. That in the defense and attack phase we are clear and make the best decisions”.

And the DT added: “The team knows that it has to enter the field to seek a classification. Medellín is not going to give away anything. We’re going out to win.”

