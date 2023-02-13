Millionaires live drama in Ibagué: player is hit with a stone

A total drama lives millionaires this Sunday in his visit to Ibagué to face the Sports Tolima in a match that was finally suspended.

Before the game, a Tolima fan entered the field and attacked the Millonarios player Daniel Catano. The footballer responded to the blow and the referee Wilmar Roldan expelled him.

From Millionaires they refused to play because of what happened to the player. And while the issue was being resolved, the team took refuge in the dressing room, which sparked another controversy, the annoyance from Deportes Tolima.

‘to stone’

Daniel Cataño is attacked. Photo: Taken from Win Sports +

In the midst of the tension caused by what happened, a protocol was activated to remove the Millionaires squad from the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro.



First, they ordered the players to change the bus they were going to travel on. Then, according to sources from the blue team, they were attacked with stones.

“We were going out, they changed the bus for us and they grabbed us by stone, so far there are no injuries”said a source present on the bus.

Later, the players themselves shared images of the attack on their social networks.

ATTACK THE MILLIONAIRE BUS! Juan Moreno confirms that the bus in which the team was transported after leaving Manuel Murillo Toro was attacked by Tolima fans One of the stones hit Juan Pablo Vargas on his back pic.twitter.com/EiKXqxoLOB — Total Blue Ⓜ️ (@Azul_Total) February 13, 2023

Vargas, wounded

Even the player John Paul Vargas reported that one of the stones hit him in the back.

REGRETABLE: Juan Pablo Vargas was attacked with a stone by Tolima fans who threw objects at the Millonarios bus as they were leaving the stadium. 😡 pic.twitter.com/X7Reax5exW — Kevin Jimenez (@KevinJimenezCR) February 13, 2023

Millionaires refused to play considering that there were no security guarantees for their squad.

This is how the Millionaires bus was left after trying to get out of that pigsty, while the president of the team assured that there were guarantees. No forgiveness, nor forgetness! pic.twitter.com/B5L7eOjJhj — ETERNAL CHAMPION (@gloriosoazul) February 13, 2023

Everything broke out because the player Daniel Cataño had an unpleasant past in the red wine team, so there was tension with the footballer since before the game on date 4 of the League.

SPORTS

