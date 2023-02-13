Monday, February 13, 2023
Millionaires live drama in Ibagué: player is hit with a stone

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
Millionaires Bus.

Millionaires Bus.

The match against Tolima was suspended due to aggression by Daniel Cataño.

A total drama lives millionaires this Sunday in his visit to Ibagué to face the Sports Tolima in a match that was finally suspended.

Before the game, a Tolima fan entered the field and attacked the Millonarios player Daniel Catano. The footballer responded to the blow and the referee Wilmar Roldan expelled him.

From Millionaires they refused to play because of what happened to the player. And while the issue was being resolved, the team took refuge in the dressing room, which sparked another controversy, the annoyance from Deportes Tolima.

‘to stone’

Daniel Cataño is attacked.

Photo:

Taken from Win Sports +

In the midst of the tension caused by what happened, a protocol was activated to remove the Millionaires squad from the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro.

First, they ordered the players to change the bus they were going to travel on. Then, according to sources from the blue team, they were attacked with stones.

“We were going out, they changed the bus for us and they grabbed us by stone, so far there are no injuries”said a source present on the bus.

Later, the players themselves shared images of the attack on their social networks.

Vargas, wounded

Even the player John Paul Vargas reported that one of the stones hit him in the back.

Millionaires refused to play considering that there were no security guarantees for their squad.

Everything broke out because the player Daniel Cataño had an unpleasant past in the red wine team, so there was tension with the footballer since before the game on date 4 of the League.

SPORTS

