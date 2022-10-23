millionaires He lives a nightmare from which he cannot wake up. He lost again, he went to 7 consecutive games without winning (counting the one in the final of the Copa Colombia), and he continues to postpone his classification. now fell against Sports Tolima1-0 in Ibagué, on the penultimate date of the League.

Alberto Gamero he no longer knows what to do. If in his previous game he was left without explanations for the defeat against Pereira in Bogotá, now he begins to despair. His team, the one that recently had more than enough in the League, does not react.

This time it wasn’t even a top team. Especially in a very weak first half for both. The best thing was a shot by Larry Vásquez, outside, and a shot by Cataño that was avoided by the goalkeeper.

To make matters worse, the blue team suffered the injury of one of its banners, the central Juan Pablo Vargas, with ankle problems.

In the second half, there was some reaction, but as the goal was closed, I couldn’t finish and paid dearly.

Daniel Ruiz he had a spectacular free kick that went to the crossbar. Then, Pereira had an option and a saving leg prevented the goal.

At minute 72, the night came upon Millonarios. After a corner kick, the ball was alive in the area, Cataño went to dispute it with Uruena, and lost in the shoulder-to-shoulder struggle. The Tolima player was left with a clear path, he kicked the goal and the ball hit Vanegas, who changed his direction, own goal and 1-0. And Gamero couldn’t believe it.

Millionaires could not reach the tie. A header from Larry was another failed attempt, at the hands of the goalkeeper.

Time ran out and the blue team accumulated a new defeat, a new match without victory.

