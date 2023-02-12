Millionaires left the field in Ibagué after attacking Daniel Cataño, video

A delicate situation arose this Sunday, before the start of the game between Sports Tolima and millionaires, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in Ibagué.

A Tolima fan entered the field and attacked the Millonarios player Daniel Cataño. The footballer responded to the blow and the referee Wílmar Roldán sent him off.

Millionaires players decide at this time if they play the game, citing lack of guarantees. Mackalister Silva, the Millonarios captain, said they want to set a precedent, while coach Alberto Gamero insists on playing, but with Cataño’s return to the field.

Roldán replied to Gamero and told him that he cannot reverse the decision, because, according to him, Cataño committed violent behavior.

Millionaires decided to go to the dressing room and not play and at this time the game is suspended.

Cataño was a Deportes Tolima player until the middle of last year and since he arrived in Ibagué he received insults from local fans. It should be remembered that Cataño missed a penalty in the final of the first half of last year against Atlético Nacional.

The president of Tolima, César Camargo, reproached the fan who attacked Cataño, but also complained about Millonarios’ attitude of withdrawing from the field.

News in development.

