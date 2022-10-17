millionaires he is stagnant, he can’t shake himself, another game is gone and he can’t overcome the 30-point barrier. Nothing that classifies. now tied against patriots, 0-0 at El Campin. The boyacense team went to B.

Millionaires, again entangled

Millionaires continues to slow down. This time he created what he could and did not concretize, the sin of non-definition remains an alarming aspect. Although there were two penalties that the VAR denied him, amid the annoyance of Alberto Gamer.



In any case, the blue team sought its recast victory, again and again, although without clarity, against an opponent who played with the guillotine of the B around his neck, only winning served him, and yet he did little to do so.

Starting off, there was a good blue option, a shot of Luis Carlos Ruiz that he sent out, when he was facing the goal and with the whole panorama to define, after a great collective play.

After that, they failed, in a chain, Mackalister, Gomez, Alba, Daniel Ruiz. The team arrived and did not specify. and Patriots, he endured.

The first half was extinguished and the goal did not come. For the second part, Gamero’s men wanted to vindicate themselves, they went for the goal and managed a possible penalty action, for a foul against Luis Charles Ruiz. But referee Diego Ruiz said no, after reviewing the VAR.



And there was another one, an action in the area where Alba fell. The VAR, again, said no, unleashing Gamero’s anger.

to top it off, before that Daniel Ruiz He suffered a blow to his right ankle that set off alarms. At 77 he left.

The game was fading, Millonarios almost lost it in a quick counterattack by Patriots, without destination. And as much as the blues pushed, Jader Valencia had it, and his shot from above: the goal of respite did not come.

Millionaires is still stagnant, does not win, nothing that ranks.

