October 31, 2020. Full League ‘of the pandemic’. Millionaires receive Nacional in the country’s superclassic. Juan Esteban Moreno Córdoba, a substitute goalkeeper barely 21 years old, is ordered, for the first time, to put on the diving suit of the Millos goal. A youth player was the choice of Alberto Gamero, the coach.

The ‘pelao’, born in Apartadó (Antioquia) and from Bogotá by adoption since he was a 10-year-old boy, participated that time in the 3-0 victory and, in addition to personality and security, had a sensational save with a half turn from Jefferson Duke. That day ‘Juanito’ Moreno appeared, like this, in diminutive, as the radio commentators told him that 40 years ago they saw another Juanito Moreno in Millonarios, a right winger.

Now, two years and eight months after his debut, after having been a starter for almost six months and returning to the bench to be the judicious substitute for almost two years for Álvaro Montero, he puts on his gloves again to hold his team in his hands next Saturday in the final match: Millonarios cannot lose against DIM, in El Campín, to be a finalist in the League.

(You can read: Fredy Guarín is sorry: the reason why he will not be with his son on Father’s Day).

Millionaires, in the hands of Moreno

Juan Moreno (left) receives a greeting from Diego Abadía after the Millonarios classification. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Montero is the second Colombian National Team goalkeeper to train in Spain for the friendlies against Iraq on Friday and Germany on Tuesday.

The complicity of the goal of the defeat against Chicó 2-1 last Saturday in Tunja, which lengthened the suspense of the possible classification of Millonarios to the final, was taking away in the suitcase.

“Juanito is very well and very motivated. His ownership was already known since Álvaro was blocked and summoned to the National Team. From that moment he is psyched up and prepared, because he can even cover the first game of the final ”told yesterday a member of the support group of the professional staff.

“He did very well when he had to save a month ago due to Montero’s low back pain. He was even the figure in one of those games (against Tolima, in Ibagué),” he added.

Juanito, the substitute in goal, however, saved in seven games in this League. That is, he was the holder of a third of the championship.

In those games he allowed six scores and kept the undefeated arc in two of those outings (Pasto and La Equidad). Millionaires did not lose with him: 4 wins and three draws. They kicked a penalty and it was a goal.

More news

SPORTS