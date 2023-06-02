Millionaires have big aspirations this seasonNot only does it fight in the Copa Sudamericana with a great chance of advancing to the round of 16, but in the League it leads in group B and is very close to getting into the grand final. But not everything is rosy.

Millonarios has just achieved a golden victory in their visit to América de Cali, a result that allows them to be the leader of their group, with 7 points.

However, the objectives of the blue team can be seen diminished by different circumstances, not only by the chain of injuries that it has had.

The good moment of Millionaires and the level of their players means that several of them are on the radar of the Colombian National Team.

Álvaro Montero, Andrés Llinás, Leonardo Castro and Óscar Cortés they would be blocked by DT Néstor Lorenzo for Colombia’s friendlies on June 16 and 20 against Iraq and Germany, respectively. And to them is added John Paul Vargas that he would be with the Costa Rican team.



It is said that Montero is a fixture in the call that is about to be announced. His eventual call would mean a hard blow for Millonarios in the final stretch of the championship.

the antecedent

Press versions indicate that Millonarios, as well as the other teams that are in local or international competition, would be negotiating with the Federation not to call their players for these matches.

However, there is a precedent that makes everything difficult, at least in the blue box. Recently Millonarios tried to retain Óscar Cortés so that he would not go to the U-20 World Cup. The player had to attend the call because the player’s statute of the Colombian Football Federation it obliges the clubs to give up the footballers when they are summoned by the national teams.

There are still 3 home run dates left, and the final is scheduled for June 21-22 and June 24-25.

