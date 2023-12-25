Juan Esteban Carvajal's first goal as a professional with Millonarios was marked by a very emotional event: the player dedicated it to his father, Reinel, who at that time was fighting cancer.

Unfortunately for Juan Esteban, his father lost the battle and died on December 24. The player himself confirmed the news on his social networks.

“After so much fighting, today on your favorite day, you transcend to heaven to have your well-deserved rest, my old man. Thank you for being my hero, daddy, and now you will be my first little angel up there…” the footballer wrote on his Instagram account.

In a message that moves the blue fans, he added: “Now I will try to live my life without you, I know it will be impossible, but even if you are not physically with me, I am sure that you will accompany me and guide me in everything. It took us a lifetime together daddy. I love you infinitely daddy and I will miss you every day… one day we will see each other again.”

Millonarios fans learned the story of Juan Esteban and his father when he scored his first goal as a professional, in a Colombia Cup match against Alianza Petrolera.

That day, in the quarterfinals of the tournament, the 20-year-old soccer player dedicated his score to Don Reinel, retired police captain.

The death occurred, according to Juan Esteban, on his father's favorite day. Solidarity in this difficult time for him and his family.

Millonarios also sent his message of condolences through his social networks.

Millonarios FC deeply regrets the death of Mr. Reinel Carvajal Ocampo, father of our player Juan Esteban Carvajal. We raise our prayers for his soul. Strength for Juan and his entire family. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ERGwgL7T1w — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) December 25, 2023

SPORTS

With Futbolred

More Sports news