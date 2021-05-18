A group of millionaires took to the streets Monday to hold an unusual protest in front of the homes in New York and Washington of Jeff Bezos, owner of Amazon, richest man in the world.

The protest was organized by Patriotic Millionaires, a nonpartisan organization of wealthy people pushing for progressive policy changes. It was organized to commemorate Tax Day, in which Americans submit their income tax returns to the federal government.

The group also sought to highlight Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes on corporations and Americans who earn more than $ 400,000 a year. The tax increases are intended to pay for the president’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure proposal and the $ 1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

Jeff Bezos, questioned

Bezos, the richest man in the world. Photo: reuters

Patriotic Millionaires, whose members earn over a million income or have assets worth more than $ 5 million, campaigned in front of Bezos’ homes with billboards that read: “Cut the shit. Tax the rich.”.

“We are ending up with a few rich and many poor people and that does not work,” Morris Pearl, chairman of the board of the Patriotic Millionaires and former BlackRock executive, told The Guardian newspaper in England.

“That is not a way to run a sustainable society,” he added.

Several followers of the organization questioned the patrimony of the founder of Amazon. Photo: REUTERS.

Tycoon Bezos, who also owns the Washington Post newspaper, said that supports the increase in the corporate tax rate. But Amazon was long the subject of protests over tax evasion.

According to calculations by the progressive Institute of Taxes and Economic Policy in February, in 2020 Amazon only paid a federal income tax rate of 9.4%, less than half of the legal 21%.

The Joe Biden administration proposes to increase the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, partially reversing the cuts imposed by Donald Trump. Until Trump and Republicans in Congress passed tax cuts in 2017, the top U.S. corporate tax rate was 35 percent.

What is collected will go to the infrastructure plan that would finance childcare and free universal preschool education facilities, as well as programs to rebuild collapsed transportation systems and public sector housing, as they slipped from the government.

“It makes much more sense to require people who have clearly benefited the most from our system to reinvest a large percentage of their excess wealth into that system,” Erica Payne, president of the Patriotic Millionaires, said in a statement.

Protests were also scheduled outside the Washington home of the Senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell, the New York office of the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck schumer, and others.

