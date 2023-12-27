A brewing conflict is coming for Millonarios in search of reinforcing its payroll to once again seek the League title and to play in the group stage of the 2024 Copa Libertadores.

So far, the blues have only confirmed two names: goalkeeper Diego Novoa, who was released from América de Cali, and Venezuelan right back Delvin Alfonzo, who arrives from Boyacá Chicó.

One of the crucial positions to reinforce in Millos was left back, in which they only had Omar Bertel. The other two options were Jorge Arias, an improvised center back in that position, and Elvis Perlaza, who played with a changed profile and now went to Santa Fe.

There was an agreement with Nicolás Giraldo, but Danovis Banguero would come

Millonarios had Nicolás Giraldo practically ready, 30 years old, who finished the semester as a starter at Deportes Tolima. They had already agreed on the conditions and all that remained was to sign the contract.

However, coach Alberto Gamero insisted to the managers to hire Danovis Banguero, 34 years old and who in the last semester played for Águilas Doradas. The coach knows him from his time at Deportes Tolima, with which both were League champions in 2018-I.

Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

Banguero had always been the first option and, according to journalist Julián Capera, this Wednesday there was already an agreement between Millonarios and Águilas Doradas to have the player.

However, Giraldo's entourage says that the fact of having sent a letter in which he accepted Millonarios' offer was a binding document, something that is not considered that way in the Bogotá club. because no contract was signed.

Capera assures that the issue, in principle, would not cause problems for Millos and that Banguero should be in Bogotá in the next few days to join his new club. That same version is confirmed by Mario Alejandro Rodríguez, a journalist who directs the El Rincón del Vinotinto portal: Giraldo would not take any action against Millonarios.

For now, Millos is still looking for some pieces. In the absence of confirmation from the club, Argentine striker Santiago Giordana, top scorer in Peruvian soccer with Garcilaso, will be a blue player in 2024.

