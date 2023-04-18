Millionaires have two casualties for the match against Peñarol

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Huíla vs. millionaires.
The commitment will be this Thursday in Montivideo, Uruguay.
millionaires traveled this Monday to Montevideo, Uruguay, to play the second day of the group stage of the South American Conmebol Cup 2023 against Peñarol this Thursday and he did it with two important casualties.
The Bogotá team traveled with 22 footballers to Uruguay, but the coach Alberto Gamero will have two significant casualties in the attack zone.
As officially reported by Millionaires, the players Luis Carlos Ruiz (personal issue) and fernando uribe (viral tonsillopharyngitis) will not be with the squad for the match against mirasol.
possible training
Gamero would have defined the starting team for the match. Although the doubt would go through the bands: elvis pearl He would be a starter, but he could be a right back if Jorge Arias plays on the left; or he would also be a left-back to include Israel Alba on the right.
The probable alignment of Millonarios would be with: Álvaro Montero; Elvis Perlaza (Israel Alba), Andrés Llinás, Juan Pablo Vargas, Jorge Arias (Perlaza); Larry Vasquez, Daniel Giraldo; Daniel Cataño, Macalister Silva, Oscar Cortés; and Leonardo Castro.
Millonarios FC informs that the players Luis Carlos Ruiz, due to a personal matter, and Fernando Uribe, who presents a viral pharyngitis, are not part of the delegation that travels to Uruguay for the CONMEBOL Sudamericana game. pic.twitter.com/pyOh95wr5b
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) April 17, 2023
