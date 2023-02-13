a fan of Sports Tolima attacked this Sunday the midfielder of Millionaires Daniel Catañowho hit the attacker and was later sent off, which is why the capital team considered that there were no guarantees to play and withdrew from the field, while the referee Wílmar Roldán suspended the match.

In the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro of Ibagué, the game of the fourth day of the Apertura Tournament was about to start when Cataño was punched in the back by a fan who managed to enter the field bypassing security, whom he chased and hit, for which Roldán showed him the red card.

(Video: what was not seen about the blow to Daniel Cataño: fans applaud the attacker)

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)

The players and the coaching staff of Millonarios decided to leave the field of play.

strong statement

“This is football that corresponds to all of us, and our safety, of the coaching staff, of the players, is above anything (…) We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society (…) we we have to take care of each other,” said the captain of Millonarios, David Macalister Silvato the referee Roldán.

The veteran midfielder assured that the integrity of his “partner, of football and of everyone is above anything.”

Alejandro Montenegro, a Tolima fan who attacked Daniel Cataño. Photo: Taken from Win Sports and social networks

meanwhile the center Julian Quinones, captain of Deportes Tolima and Cataño’s former teammate at that club, expressed his solidarity with what happened and said that he hopes that what happened today will serve to “set a good precedent” so that this type of thing does not happen in Colombian stadiums.

The capital club, through Enrique Camacho, its president, was emphatic in affirming that it will not accept violent acts, when speaking of the event that occurred in Ibagué.

‘Points are secondary’

“Millionaires will never accept acts of violence in our soccer, neither against us nor against our rivals,” Camacho said on Caracol Radio.

The Millionaires bus, when leaving the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro, he was attacked by more misfits, who with losses broke the windows and endangered the integrity of the players.

“The points seem to me a secondary thing, that if we win the game or lose it, there are things that are above 3 points and that is that a show can be carried out with harmony, tranquility and peace,” added the leader.

“The team is calm. They group up at the hotel to return to Bogota. The subject must be handled with caution. Any attempt at violence must be eradicated. Tempers flared in the stands. The players considered that there were no guarantees. I spoke with them, with the referee and I explained to them that there were no guarantees,” he said.

On the statements of the president of Tolima, Cesar Camargosaid: “I do not share them. He insisted that we were withdrawing from the party. It is not a ‘bicot, it is a rejection of violence.”

The club, for its part, issued a statement after the incidents.

Becoming accomplices! It was not just the misfit who hit Cataño, half the audience insulted him and later celebrated the attack. And then they stoned the Millionaires bus. What a lack of coherence! Exemplary sanction to Tolima and its stadium @Dimayor! pic.twitter.com/gGaSRZ4JOs – Pacho (@PachoazulGomez) February 13, 2023

“MILLONARIOS FC informs that once the protocol acts were completed and when the game was about to start, an attendant from the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium invaded the field of play and attacked the player Daniel Cataño. Faced with this situation and considering the inherent risks for the show and the difficulty of guaranteeing the safety of the players, it was decided that it was not prudent to compromise their integrity”, the group clarified.

And he added: “Millionarios FC is emphatic in pointing out that the priority is the safety of the players and members of the coaching staff as well as that of all those attending the sports venue. Acts of violence must be firmly rejected.”

(Aggressor from Cataño would be asking Tolima fans for money to pay a fine)

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)