Millionaires had their Ambassador Night and tied against LDU

millionaires He has big dreams for this 2023, big goals. The team is psyched that this will be their year, when there is a dispute League and Copa Libertadores.

This Sunday, as a preamble, the blue club presented its squad in partnership with its blue fans, during the event called The Ambassador Night at the El Campín stadium, in front of nearly 15,000 people.

The team began the news of the day by presenting their new jersey that left very good comments on social networks.

Subsequently, the club presented its female roster to face the league this year. The great novelty is the incorporation of the attacker Kena Romero.



Then, the men’s roster with which they will face League I was presented. The blue team has postponed its first match, which will be against Deportivo Pasto on February 15.

Millionaires vs. University League. Photo: Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

The ambassador party continued with the friendly match against Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito.

The team had as absences those summoned to the Colombian National Team for the elderly, the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, defender Andrés Llinás, midfielders Daniel Ruiz and Daniel Cataño.

Millonarios could not get past the goalless draw against the Ecuadorian team. He had the premiere of the scorer Leonardo Castro.

The team formed with Juan Moreno; Elvis Perlaza, Juan Pablo Vargas, Alez Moreno, Omar Bertel; Larry Vasquez, Juan Carlos Pereira, Daniel Giraldo, David Macalister Silva; Luis Carlos Ruiz and Leonardo Castro.

