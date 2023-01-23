Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires had their Ambassador Night and tied against LDU

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
0


close

millionaires

Millionaires Template.

Photo:

NÃ©stor GÃ³mez / EL TIEMPO

Millionaires Template.

The blue team presented their male and female rosters.

millionaires He has big dreams for this 2023, big goals. The team is psyched that this will be their year, when there is a dispute League and Copa Libertadores.

This Sunday, as a preamble, the blue club presented its squad in partnership with its blue fans, during the event called The Ambassador Night at the El Campín stadium, in front of nearly 15,000 people.

See also  F1 | Aston Martin, victory within 5 years. Vettel: "Let's hope sooner"

blue party

The team began the news of the day by presenting their new jersey that left very good comments on social networks.

Subsequently, the club presented its female roster to face the league this year. The great novelty is the incorporation of the attacker Kena Romero.

Then, the men’s roster with which they will face League I was presented. The blue team has postponed its first match, which will be against Deportivo Pasto on February 15.

Millionaires vs. University League.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez / EL TIEMPO

The ambassador party continued with the friendly match against Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito.

The team had as absences those summoned to the Colombian National Team for the elderly, the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, defender Andrés Llinás, midfielders Daniel Ruiz and Daniel Cataño.

Millonarios could not get past the goalless draw against the Ecuadorian team. He had the premiere of the scorer Leonardo Castro.

The team formed with Juan Moreno; Elvis Perlaza, Juan Pablo Vargas, Alez Moreno, Omar Bertel; Larry Vasquez, Juan Carlos Pereira, Daniel Giraldo, David Macalister Silva; Luis Carlos Ruiz and Leonardo Castro.

See also  This is how the League goes: close fight to define quotas for home runs

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #Ambassador #Night #tied #LDU

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Turkey: Presidential and legislative elections will take place on May 14, confirms Erdogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result