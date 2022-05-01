Millonarios, who were winning relatively quietly in Tunja, got tangled up against Patriotas and from a comfortable 0-2 ended with a 1-2 that, however, allowed them to catch up on points to the leader of the 2022-I League, Deportes Tolima.

Alberto Gamero’s team dominated the actions, handled the ball, but did not create many clear scoring options in the first stage, except for a double chance that, incredibly, was missed first by Diego Herazo, with a save by goalkeeper Carlos Mosquera, and then by Mackalister. Silva, whose shot crashed into the body of Mateo Rodas.



Despite everything, Millonarios went on to win the break with Carlos Andrés Gómez’s first goal as a professional, in the 45th minute, after taking a rebound from the goalkeeper, following a shot by Daniel Ruiz.

The blue ’10’, with a good presentation at the La Independencia stadium, left Diego Herazo hand in hand for the second goal from Millos, at 19 of the second stage. And with that the game seemed over.

However, the Patriots were emboldened and had a great game finish. He first reached discount, with a goal from Cristian Barrios at 26 minutes into the extra, in a play in which the Millonarios defense was left waiting for an offside sanction. The VAR showed that Juan Pablo Vargas enabled the local attacker.

The video arbitration ended up saving Millos from the tie: the judge sanctioned a penalty for Vargas’ foul, but in reviewing the screens they found a previous offside. And Barrios, who had scored the discount, missed the 2-2 in an incredible play, when he took a bad rebound from Montero: just in front of the goal, he threw it outside…

With 38 points, Millonarios reached Tolima and will now look for the lead next Sunday in El Campín. Of course, he must avoid the carelessness that almost cost him a big scare in Tunja.

