Millionaires, this Millionaires by Alberto Gamerohe indulges himself: once again he won, once again he delighted his team, he is still perched in the championship (he is second), strong, very strong, and now he had the luxury of beating Santa Fe, 2-1, and to do it towards the end, which hurts more, and left him injured, dying on the table.

The classic at the beginning did not seem like the classic, because it was a flat match, without emotions beyond those that sprouted from the stands. A game of frozen Sunday, conducive to heavy rain, which was the last thing missing. Millionaires, owner of the ball but without attacking. Santa Fe, her orphan, as if it were not her most important game.

In that classic start, the yawns disputed against the chills. Fortunately the game was changing, to warm up. But before, Millos played at a slow pace, as if certifying that he had no desire. He had an attack that Gómez failed, who did not know what to do when he felt so alone in front of goalkeeper Castellanos, he threw the ball out.

And Santa Fe, as if nothing, as if he had nothing to do with it. Yes, it was full of absences, casualties, injuries, bad luck, but it did not respond. Those who were did not respond.

Millionaires Coup

Diego Herazo celebrates goal against Santa Fe.

Millionaires let time pass and hit his rival. He launched a second attack, and that one was deadly. Daniel Ruiz was going to make a luxury, a tunnel in attack, an offense, a maneuver for delight, the victim was going to be Góezwho had the prudence to close his legs, but he was running, facing his own goal, so what he did was put a pass on his rival, Diego Herazo, who faced Castellanos and did not fail, a subtle touch and inside, 1-0, in 20 minutes.

Santa Fe had to appeal to the heart, to the soul, to the blood boiling in the rain to go for that necessary goal. Matías Mier entered the field. Jersson González tried to win with his gambeta. Wilson Morelo opened the field to take a shot that he did not take.

And so was the match. Millonarios went on the attack again and Ruiz took a shot from mid-distance that forced Castellanos to his maximum stretch. Santa Fe was playing against its own vagueness, against the blue order, against the rain and all the puddles. With heavy legs, heavy clothes like uncomfortable armor.

Santa Fe draw

But Santa Fe did not collapse. She had something stashed away and pulled it out at just the right time. And it was similar to the goal he received. A ball from Harold Gómez, the ball straight into the area, where you couldn’t even see it, hit Guerra, who was not expecting that ball in the middle of the storm, it hit him in the chest and he passed a goal to his rival, Neyder Moreno, the same as minutes before Ruiz had been saved from a card by a wall, and who took advantage of the gift and scored and celebrated wildly: 1-1 in 63 minutes.

That second half was more classic, the powerful blue mass thundered, the noisy red part roared, and that’s where they were, in that duel of shouts in the stands when on the field Ruiz took out one of his big shoes again, and the ball went to hit the crossbar, and if it went to the crossbar it was thanks to Castellanos, who with some part of his hands managed to deflect.

Santa Fe, in the midst of its euphoria, was revolutionized. Goez went to take the ball from Ruiz as if he wanted to take his legs off. One, two, three kicks. Wílmar Roldán stopped him with a red card. Outside. Santa Fe with 10.

And when the game was already dying and Santa Fe was caressing a point that in any case tasted like glory, he received the final blow. Ruiz’s center, always Ruiz, the invisible ball in the rain went to the area, nobody touched it, Pacho Meza and Jader Valencia kicked the air at the same timethe ball passed between them, the center-back managed to deflect it without realizing it and went inside, it was a goal, 2-1.

And so, Millonarios gave himself the pleasure of winning and leaving his classic rival injured in order to qualify.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

