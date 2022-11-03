Millionaires went, in eight days, from suffering for a classification and for the doubts of their game and their intern, to take out the entire hierarchy, turn the final around and win the Colombia Cup well against Junior from Barranquilla, whom he beat 2-0 at El Campin.

It was an unusually cold night, even for Bogotanos accustomed to rain and low temperatures. And Millonarios wanted to take advantage of that from the start, with intensity, trying to close Junior close to his goal and look for space to finish off.

Junior’s start to the match, on the other hand, was as expected: holding on, with the result in his favour, saving his breath for later and giving the initiative to the locals, who were the ones who had to go out and find a goal quickly.

Alberto Gamero, the DT of Millonarios, took the opportunity to test from the outset a formula that normally applies in the second half, moving Mackalister Silva back to the position of Juan Carlos Pereira, absent due to suspension, and introducing Daniel Cataño. And the blue 8 was key to lead Millos towards the tie in the series.

After two attempts and a couple of saves by Sebastián Viera, the option to equalize the series came in a clear penalty: Dany Rosero went over Juan Pablo Vargas, grabbing him by the waist, and the referee Wílmar Roldán, who had facing the play, pointed to the white dot. Luis Carlos Ruiz took the ball and hit it hard and high, with Viera playing towards the other post. In 18 minutes, everything was as it was at the beginning of the series.

Now with nothing to take care of, Junior advanced lines, began to get a little closer to Álvaro Montero’s goal and got a couple of scares in the local area, to raise doubts about something that in Millonarios has failed in recent dates, and that is the mark on the side charges.

The match was changing in the second stage and began to resemble the one in the first minutes, because Junior was running out of gas and began to go back to look for air. And Millionaires began to look for all the formulas. He opened the court looking for Gómez and Daniel Ruiz. He searched through the middle, first with Luis Carlos Ruiz, who ended up leaving the court, and then with Jader Valencia.

The formula turned out to be the average distance. And the one who solved it, a man of the house, who made his debut with the team 17 years ago and returned in 2015 after going through several teams. The captain, the man of the house: Mackalister Silva raised his head, tried outside and kicked at ground level. The ball was passed to Viera and slipped into the goal. Great goal!

The last minutes were of some scare, of Junior stuck in the Millonarios area, but without clear actions to tie the series. The Blues won fairly. He won the Cup and is back in the Libertadores.