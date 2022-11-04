Friday, November 4, 2022
Millionaires goes for the elusive double: he already has the Cup and goes for the League

November 4, 2022
in Sports
0


close

millionaires champion

The celebration of Mackalister Silva’s goal, which gave Millonarios the Colombia Cup.

Photo:

Mauricio Duenas. Eph

The celebration of Mackalister Silva’s goal, which gave Millonarios the Colombia Cup.

Only one team in Colombia has achieved that loot.

millionaires found, in just four days, the respite he needed to get out of the most difficult moment of the era of Alberto Gamero in front of the team. On Sunday he found the goals and thus managed to qualify for the semi-finals of the League.

And on Wednesday he recovered the game and with it he turned the final against Junior to win the third Colombia Cup in its history, which adds to those achieved in 1953 and 2011.

“It is not taking a weight off us, it is ratifying what we do. Realize what we have. In Barranca I told them that God gave us shells, we suffered. We had two or three hard weeks. I saw that they were strong and there I told them, the mistakes we made will not happen again”, Gamero declared after winning the title.

Luis Carlos Ruiz scored the first goal for Millonarios.

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – TIME

for the double

Now, Millonarios will look for a double that has not happened in Colombian soccer since 2013.

And that at that time it was not a double, but a triple, because National Athleticled by Juan Carlos Osorio, won both leagues that year and also the Colombian Cup.

Millos did it many years ago, when he kept the old Cup and the League in 1953. Now he wants to repeat. The first step will be on Sunday, in the classic against Santa Fe.

“We give a final to the fans. We realize that we can. We will have three days for the classic and it must be a clean and jerk, so that they realize that we can. We will seek joy, this is sought, work. Let’s go on Sunday for that image of today (Wednesday) Gamero pointed out after the celebration of the victory against Junior and the title.

SPORTS

Recommended