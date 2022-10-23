Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Millionaires gives ‘papaya’: new defeat unleashes ridicule and memes on the networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
Millionaire Meme

Millionaire Memes.

Millionaire Memes.

The humor did not wait. Fans attack.

millionaires lost again in the League, this time against Sports Tolima1-0, on date 19, which generates concern not only in the club but also in the fans.

The defeat aroused humor in social networks, the rival fans did not miss an opportunity to publish their best memes, against the blue team.

See also  Millionaires, on alert after defeat against Junior: analysis

