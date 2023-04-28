Friday, April 28, 2023
Millionaires, from the murga in El Campín with the visit of the Authentic Decadents

April 28, 2023
Millionaires, from the murga in El Campín with the visit of the Authentic Decadents


millionaires

Millionaire Players with the Authentic Decadents.

The Argentine group is on tour in Colombia.

Before the game in Bogotá between millionaires and america the blue team had luxury guests, the members of the Argentine band Authentic decadents.

(You may be interested: Pinto and Bolillo unleash a hurricane of memes for their reunion)

The Argentine group, with great fans in Colombia for its partying and soccer lyrics, is in Colombia to perform in Bogotá this Friday and in Medellín on Saturday.

Before their presentations, some of the musicians were at the capital’s stadium. They posed for a photo with some Millonarios players, such as David Mackaister Silva.

