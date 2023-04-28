Millionaires, from the murga in El Campín with the visit of the Authentic Decadents

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaire Players with the Authentic Decadents.
The Argentine group is on tour in Colombia.
Before the game in Bogotá between millionaires and america the blue team had luxury guests, the members of the Argentine band Authentic decadents.
The Argentine group, with great fans in Colombia for its partying and soccer lyrics, is in Colombia to perform in Bogotá this Friday and in Medellín on Saturday.
Before their presentations, some of the musicians were at the capital’s stadium. They posed for a photo with some Millonarios players, such as David Mackaister Silva.
