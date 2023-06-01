The poor condition of the pitch at the El Campín stadium has caused many problems this year for both Santa Fe and Millonarios, especially with the South American Football Confederation.

Conmebol had already fined Santa Fe for this reason, after the match that beat Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata 2-1, in the Copa Sudamericana, on April 18.

The IDRD, which had first said that the field was in perfect condition, now assures that there is a bacterium that is affecting it. In fact, the stadium is closed for this reason, for seven days.

“The analysis was done in April and the results came out right now, in mid-May. What the analysis told us is that the bacteria was affecting an area of ​​about 260 square meters of the field and that this affected the way the team performs. grass, because it is natural, it is a living being. And, additionally, we have also had an intensity of matches that we had not had in other years,” the entity’s director, Blanca Durán, told EL TIEMPO.

The punishment for Millionaires because of the pitch

Now, the turn of the fine was for Millionaires. Conmebol forced him to pay $10,000 for the poor condition of the pitch in the match on May 3, against América Mineiro.

Millionaires vs. America Mineiro Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

The concern now, for both teams, is that in the event of a repeat offence, the entity could request a change of scenery.

It should be remembered that the game between Millonarios and Peñarol, on May 23, was suspended for more than an hour because the El Campín field was flooded. After the resumption, the state of it was very bad.

The game Millionaires vs. Peñarol was suspended due to rain. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Millonarios no longer has any more home games in the group stage of the tournament and would only play at El Campín again if they advance to the round of 16. On the other hand, Santa Fe has two games left to go: on June 8 it will host Universitario, from Peru, and on the 28th of the same month it will face Goiás, from Brazil.

