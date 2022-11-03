A long-range shot, with less than 15 minutes left in the game, drove a packed, blue-painted Campin crazy. David Macalister Silva, the midfielder who best represents Millonarios in the last 15 years, finally overcame the reflexes of Sebastián Viera, the goalkeeper who had saved Junior from at least four shots on goal, and gave the Bogota team its first championship. since the second tournament of 2017. The Copa Colombia, the tournament played by First A and First B teams and which gives a quota for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, is once again blue.

In the 25 years of the Cup, Millonarios had only won it once, in 2011. Since then, Atlántico Nacional had won it five times, Independiente Medellín twice, Junior de Barranquilla another two. That is just a sample of the drought of victories of one of the biggest teams in Colombia, the second with the most professional titles (15, against 17 of the current champion and one of its biggest rivals, Nacional) and one of the few that He has played all the tournaments in the first categories since professional football was born in 1949.

To keep the Cup, Millonarios had to recover the 1-0 by which Junior had beaten him more than a month before. In the five weeks since then, the team had hit a slump that almost knocked them out of the semi-finals of the tournament. Until the previous Sunday, he had not won any of his five games in that competition, which he led when he lost the first game of the Cup final. He had only saved one point against the relegated Patriots, had fought controversial arbitrations and was in seventh place. , likely to be left out. The crisis was evident.

The victory in the Cup perhaps began on Sunday and not in Bogotá, but in Barrancabermeja. That day, despite receiving two goals in which the goalkeeper and figure Álvaro Montero had great responsibility, he beat Alianza Petrolera. In addition, he scored four goals after the drought, qualified in a comfortable third place and again showed glimpses of the good game that had led the commentator Titto Pucceti to have said in September that he was “little Colombian football”

The emotion did not stay on Sunday. This Wednesday Millionaires came out to win. Silva, striker Carlos Gómez or midfielder Daniel Cataño were plugged in. At minute 15 of the first half, a push to Juan Pablo Vargas gave rise to a penalty that Millonarios could not waste. Luis Carlos Ruiz, a veteran who has spent most of his career at Junior and was a teammate of Vieira, did not fail. The series was tied and Junior started looking for the ball. In the absence of more goals, the champion would be chosen with more shots from the white point.

The height of Bogotá began to show its effects. Junior’s defense, generally very solid, faltered. Vieira showed why at the beginning of his career Jorge Fossati, and later Óscar Washigton Tabarez, took him to the national team of his native Uruguay; he took shots from Ruiz, other opportunities passed close to his goal. The 1-0 kept Junior alive.

newsletter The analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

Until Silva arrived, a footballer made in the lower divisions of Millonarios, blue to the core and who has played for the team 12 of his 17 years as a professional. A wall with the side Omar Bertel, a strong and low shot with his right leg that bounced once, twice and went so close to the post of Vieira’s right hand that he managed to hit it, already inside, already converted into glory.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.