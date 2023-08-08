millionaires He needed to shake off, get rid of that weight of being the champion who doesn’t win, or who wins abroad, in friendlies, but not in the League. It was the mission. Breaking the curse, being the victorious Millionaires again, and even more so at home, and he did it with a victory to the limit, but victory after all, 1-0 against Deportes Tolima, in El Campín.

Tolima was not going to make it easy for him, he created problems and looked for a tie by different means, it was not enough. But in general it was an even game that got unbalanced due to minor details, basically due to a goal from Leo Castro.

narrow victory

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

If there were other emotions, they were minimal. At Bertel’s feet was the first opportunity for Millonarios to warm up the cold capital night. His shot was strong and found the goalkeeper standing well Net Volpi, who avoided the goal in the first shot and then captured the rebound. There was a little heat in the stands, an enthusiasm from the fans that quickly faded, especially since Tolima did not come to Bogotá to lock himself up. He attacked, looked for his own and had a good chance on a shot from facundo bone that was going straight to the near post, on the way to the net, but Álvaro Montero reacted well, on time, and put both hands steady to save his goal.

In that first part there was a foul on the edge of the area against Marlon Torres that neither the referee Eder Vergara nor the VAR gave as a penalty, in the middle of the red wine complaint. That and an attempt at a brawl, with shoving from side to side, dismissed that first half goalless.

Fortunately for Blue and its fans, the winning goal came in the second half. Millionaires launched a lethal attack, one of the few he had. Tolima could not reject the ball in the area, and it finally fell at the feet of Daniel Cataño who shot a cross with poison right where the scorer Leonardo Castrowho was in an awkward position, and with a mark, and was able to punt the ball to make it 1-0 in 58 minutes.

The rest of the game was played by a Millos who wanted to administer the result very early and a Tolima determined to tie, even the goalkeeper Montero reacted in time in an action to save his goal in a shot from Brian Gil.

That was all, the little, Tolima had intention but not effectiveness or decision. Millos settled for his goal and defended it and in the end celebrated his first victory of the championship. The champion took off.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

