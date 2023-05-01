With one eye on Barranquilla and the other on Bogotá, Millonarios lost 0-1 this Sunday against Junior. The Bogotá team took to the field of the Metropolitano in the capital of the Atlantic with nine substitute players and only two starters, the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and the defender Juan Pablo Vargas, seeking to protect their luxury roster for the Copa Sudamericana match that will take place on Wednesday, against the Brazilian América MG, in El Campín. And, contrary to recent situations in which he rotated his players, this time the play did not go well for him.

Millionaires fell, after neglect

Junior’s goal vs. millionaires. Photo: WinSports TV screenshot

In the midst of an unusual parsimony for Alberto Gamero’s group, Junior from Barranquilla set a frenetic pace that had its peak and end in the 21st minute.

After a rebound from full-back Ricardo Rosales, from Millos, in the middle of a divided ball with striker Luis ‘Chino’ Sandoval, from Junior, referee Carlos Betancur sanctioned a corner kick. And there, while the defenders of the Bogotá team stayed fighting the decision, the midfielder Leíder Berrio, from Junior, took the opportunity to collect as soon as possible.

Thus, while the Millonarios players were barely returning to the penalty area, Sandoval he headed in to score the first and only goal of the match.

For the second half, Alberto Gamero tried to correct the course by entering Mackalister Silva and Óscar Cortés, two starters. The changes were noticed and the team began to take over the game, before the withdrawal of a Junior who settled for the goal scored in the first half.

Later, at minute 61, the coach Samario upped the ante by bringing in Daniel Cataño and Leonardo Castro. And although at 74′ Junior was left with a man less, due to the expulsion of Jhon Vélez, Millonarios was also left with 10 at 89′, thanks to the red card that L. Castro saw. In the end, despite the dominance in the second leg, Millionaires could not score. Junior, for his part, got into the eight.

