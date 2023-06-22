Millionaires FC and the surprise that would change the plan of the final vs. National Athletic

Atlético Nacional and Millonarios face off in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombiawhich starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the first chapter of the definition of the Apertura Tournament will be played, which invites the blue team to challenge the fort of the green team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori.

And the surprise, hours before the ball rolls, has to do with Millionaires, because there would be a last-minute novelty in the starting lineup.

(In addition: This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm).

The novelty of Millonarios FC for the match vs. National Athletic

Andrés Llinás and Jefferson Duque. Photo: Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

According to press reports, for tonight’s duel, Millonarios would have a surprise in their lineup: Jader Valencia.

As it has been known, Valencia would be in the game instead of the youthful Beckham David.



Although up to now it has not been made official, it is said that Valencia would have everything to start with due to its qualities in the air.

A surprise for the first ’round’.

