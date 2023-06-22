Thursday, June 22, 2023
Millionaires FC and the surprise that would change the plan of the final vs. National Athletic

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires FC and the surprise that would change the plan of the final vs. National Athletic

They ask for security before final matchesCity news follow-up… we spoke with the owner of the vandalized house after the excesses left by the march to commemorate the birthday of millionaires… he had to make a loan of 6 million pesos to cover expenses and now his tenants are thinking of leaving out of fear

Jaiver Nieto and Sergio Acero, from EL TIEMPO.

Millionaires would surprise this Wednesday with a novelty in their lineup against Nacional.

See also  This is how the League goes: Tolima finally won and stopped Once Caldas

Atlético Nacional and Millonarios face off in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombiawhich starts this Wednesday with the first leg in Medellín.

At the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the first chapter of the definition of the Apertura Tournament will be played, which invites the blue team to challenge the fort of the green team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autuori.

And the surprise, hours before the ball rolls, has to do with Millionaires, because there would be a last-minute novelty in the starting lineup.

(In addition: This will be the champion between Millionaires and Nacional, according to a successful ‘big data’ firm).

The novelty of Millonarios FC for the match vs. National Athletic

Andrés Llinás and Jefferson Duque.

Photo:

Sergio Acero and Jaiver Nieto. TIME.

According to press reports, for tonight’s duel, Millonarios would have a surprise in their lineup: Jader Valencia.

As it has been known, Valencia would be in the game instead of the youthful Beckham David.

Although up to now it has not been made official, it is said that Valencia would have everything to start with due to its qualities in the air.

See also  Chelsea rejuvenates the defense: here is Badiashile from Monaco

A surprise for the first ’round’.

More news

