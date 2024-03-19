Millionaires will have a very complicated challenge in the Libertadores Cup, after their group rivals met. The 'ambassador' cast will play against Flamengo from Brazil, Palestino from Chile and Bolívar from Bolivia in zone E.
The great favorite of the group, to pass without problems to the next round, in Flamengo of Brazil, which has an enviable roster at the continental level, has stars such as David Luiz, Erick Pulgar, Nicolás de la Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa.
In addition, they are led by the experienced technical director, former Brazil coach, titewho has already conquered the Libertadores Cup in 2012 with the Corinthians.
Not only is he the call to advance to the round in first place in group E, he is also the mega candidate in the betting houses to win the trophy, as revealed this Tuesday by the newspaper Ole from Argentina.
The set of Rio de Janeiro It comes from playing three of the last five finals, of which it won two, in 2019 and 2022. The betting fee is 4.5 for every dollar bet, making it clear that it is the super favorite in group E and the top candidate in the Libertadores Cup.
Second in the list appears the Palmeiras from Brazil, who in previous years has fought finals and semifinals, winning two consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021. The third in the top is River Plate of Argentina with the Colombian Miguel Ángel Borja.
Millionaires, the best Colombians according to bets
The Colombian team best positioned for betting houses, according to the aforementioned media, is Millionaireswhich despite living a present with more doubts than certainties, shares box 16 with Rosario Central, Talleres de Córdoba, Barcelona and Nacional de Uruguay, The betting fee is 70 for every dollar bet.
Junior from Barranquilla, who strengthened himself thinking about doing a good job in the Copa Libertadores, is in 22nd place along with Cerro Porteño from Paraguay, his quota for every dollar bet is 100.
Complete ranking in betting houses
1) Flamengo 4.5
2) Palmeiras 5
3) River 7
4) Fluminense 7
5) Atlético Mineiro 7
6) Sao Paulo 11
7) Guild 20
8) Botafogo 20
9) Independent of the Valley 30
10) Quito League 35
Colo Colo 35
12) San Lorenzo 50
Silver Students 50
Freedom 50
Penarol 50
16) Central Rosary 70
Córdoba Workshops 70
Barcelona 70
Millionaires 70
Uruguayan National 70
21) Bolivar 80
22) Cerro Porteño 100
Barranquilla Junior 100
24) The Strongest 150
Lima Alliance 150
Huachipato 150
27) Palestinian 200
28) Deportivo Táchira 250
Caracas 250
Liverpool 250
Cobresal 250
