Millionaires will have a very complicated challenge in the Libertadores Cup, after their group rivals met. The 'ambassador' cast will play against Flamengo from Brazil, Palestino from Chile and Bolívar from Bolivia in zone E.

The great favorite of the group, to pass without problems to the next round, in Flamengo of Brazil, which has an enviable roster at the continental level, has stars such as David Luiz, Erick Pulgar, Nicolás de la Cruz, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa.

In addition, they are led by the experienced technical director, former Brazil coach, titewho has already conquered the Libertadores Cup in 2012 with the Corinthians.

Not only is he the call to advance to the round in first place in group E, he is also the mega candidate in the betting houses to win the trophy, as revealed this Tuesday by the newspaper Ole from Argentina.

The set of Rio de Janeiro It comes from playing three of the last five finals, of which it won two, in 2019 and 2022. The betting fee is 4.5 for every dollar bet, making it clear that it is the super favorite in group E and the top candidate in the Libertadores Cup.

Pedro (left) and Gabigol. Photo:EFE Share

Second in the list appears the Palmeiras from Brazil, who in previous years has fought finals and semifinals, winning two consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021. The third in the top is River Plate of Argentina with the Colombian Miguel Ángel Borja.

Millionaires, the best Colombians according to bets

The Colombian team best positioned for betting houses, according to the aforementioned media, is Millionaireswhich despite living a present with more doubts than certainties, shares box 16 with Rosario Central, Talleres de Córdoba, Barcelona and Nacional de Uruguay, The betting fee is 70 for every dollar bet.

Junior from Barranquilla, who strengthened himself thinking about doing a good job in the Copa Libertadores, is in 22nd place along with Cerro Porteño from Paraguay, his quota for every dollar bet is 100.

Envigado vs. Millionaires Photo:Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO Share

Complete ranking in betting houses

1) Flamengo 4.5

2) Palmeiras 5

3) River 7

4) Fluminense 7

5) Atlético Mineiro 7

6) Sao Paulo 11

7) Guild 20

8) Botafogo 20

9) Independent of the Valley 30

10) Quito League 35

Colo Colo 35

12) San Lorenzo 50

Silver Students 50

Freedom 50

Penarol 50

16) Central Rosary 70

Córdoba Workshops 70

Barcelona 70

Millionaires 70

Uruguayan National 70

21) Bolivar 80

22) Cerro Porteño 100

Barranquilla Junior 100

24) The Strongest 150

Lima Alliance 150

Huachipato 150

27) Palestinian 200

28) Deportivo Táchira 250

Caracas 250

Liverpool 250

Cobresal 250

