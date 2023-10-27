Although they gave up points against two eliminated teams, Unión Magdalena and Boyacá Chicó, in their last two appearances in El Campín, Millonarios has already secured its classification to the semifinal quadrangles of the 2023-II League.

The current Colombian soccer champion was fixed in the top eight thanks to Atlético Nacional’s victory against Alianza Petrolera, 2-0, this Thursday. With 30 points, Millos became unreachable for ninth place, precisely the Barrancabermeja team.

Now, Millonarios is focused on defending the Colombia Cup title. Coach Alberto Gamero has already announced that he will face the postponed League match against América on Monday with a mixed roster. On Thursday, Millonarios will host Cúcuta Deportivo in the first leg of the Cup semifinals. The second leg will be on Sunday, November 5.

The forecast for which Yoreli Rincón receives criticism from fans

Before the Millonarios classification, soccer player Yoreli Rincón, who is also a panelist for Vbar Caracol, had predicted that Alberto Gamero’s team could be left out of the eight.

“I’m not convinced that Millionaires will come in at all. It seems to me that although it is true that the level is rising, Millonarios seems very intermittent to me, not like the first four or five, like a Santa Fe that is fifth and has already consolidated itself. The level does not convince me completely,” said Yoreli on September 21.

At that point in the championship, there were only 12 dates and Millonarios was in tenth place, with 16 points, the same ones from the eighth, Atlético Huila. Santa Fe was fifth, with 19 units.

Now, with the blue classification, the Millonarios fans came out to collect Yoreli Rincón’s prediction, since, in addition, Santa Fe today is at risk of being eliminated: it has to win the two remaining games, against Huila, this Friday, and Once Caldas, on the last date, and he also has to wait for what Junior and Cali do.

