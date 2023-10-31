Millionaires stumbled on his visit to América de Cali, which beat him 1-0 in a pending match on matchday 16 of the League, with a solitary goal from the striker Adrian Ramos.

Millonarios, who started with five defenders, put in an alternate team and suffered.

America had control and options in the first half and created several scoring opportunities before finding it.

It was a genius Darwin Quinterowho scored a filtered pass for Ramos who finished first, off goalkeeper Montero, and scored 1-0 in 41 minutes.

In the second half the blue team reconsidered, starting to play with a line of 4. They entered Larry Vásquez, Mackalister Silva and Beckham Castrothe ambassador team changed and began to approach dangerously, as in a great shot by Mackalister that passed very close.

Towards the end of the match, Barrios had the second scarlet goal in a good shot, from a pass from Ibarbo, which goalkeeper Montero contained.

Millonarios played much better in the second half, but it was not enough to tie. In any case, both teams were already classified for home runs and América dreams of being the head of the group in the draw: it reached 37 points and is second.

