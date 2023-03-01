Millionaires, exposed to sanctions for behavior of violent bars in Ecuador

millionaires Prepare the second leg of the Pre Libertadores vs. Catholic University of Ecuadorbut it is on alert for possible economic sanctions that it would receive for the behavior of the fans who undertook the trip to witness the game.

And it is that, CONMEBOL took action on the matter by some fans indicated to enter the stands of the White House Stadium of the Ecuadorian capital flags and flares in the side stands.

possible fines

Catholic University vs. millionaires

In fact, it was Millionaires himself who reported the situation on his social networks through a statement.

“CONMEBOL opened a disciplinary investigation against Millonarios FC, with possible high economic sanctions, for the entry of flags that exceeded the regulatory limits (2 mx 1.5 m), as well as for the entry and use of flares in the side stand, which which is not allowed by the competition regulations”.

Millonarios also referred in the statement to the articles of the CONMEBOL club manual and the disciplinary code of the South American entity, referring to “Chapter 6 Article 19 Literal Q CONMEBOL Club Manual, Article 5.1 11.6 Numeral 2 Club Manual CONMEBOL and Article 12.2 Literal C) of the CONMEBOL Disciplinary Code”.

Finally, the statement ends by notifying, “due to CONMEBOL provisions and restrictions, for the game on March 2 (return), as well as for the other matches of the tournament, the entry of the previously described elements will not be allowed to any location , as well as any other that is prohibited in the Disciplinary Code and in the Competition Manual”. The investigation is ongoing and Millionaires could be financially sanctioned. Although they maintain that the amounts of the fine are high, they did not disclose the value.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

More sports news