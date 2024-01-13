Millionaires is in preseason preparing what will be the tough start it will have in 2024, there are several challenges for the residents of the capital who will face the Colombian League, the Super League and the group stage of the Libertadores Cup in this first semester.

It may be of interest to you: Barcelona and Real Madrid clash for the Super Cup final: schedule and TV broadcast

This Saturday, the 'ambassador' fans became excited again after new images of what would be the 2024 jersey of the Bogotá team were leaked. A t-shirt with details that recall great memories.

They reveal new details of the Millonarios shirt. Photo: X: @MillosFCoficial

Last December, some photos of what the new clothing will be came to light, but in the last few hours more details of the jacket were known, which, of course, will be blue, but in a darker tone than the one they used in the successful 2023 .

According to the photos that were leaked on social networks, it is indeed a design in which eThe blue tone, darker than the traditional one, predominates in the clothing.

Read here: Egan Bernal announced his racing calendar amid 'impressive party', video

The gold color would once again take center stage in the new blue uniform. It already did so in 2011, when the stripes of the clothing supplier and the shield changed from white to that tone. Even the second kit had gold as its main color.

According to that version, the gold would not be as intense as the one used in 2011 and 2012 (a shirt that was never officially released because the shipment was stolen), but it would stand out much more on the uniform due to the contrast with the darker blue. The three stripes would continue on the shoulders and sleeves.

The collar of the shirt would also be gold and would be round again, something that has not happened since 2018, precisely the last time Millionaires played the group stage of the Libertadores Cup.

See here: Linda Caicedo scores a great mid-range goal, from another planet! Video

In addition, the shirt would have a gold border in the same arrangement in which the Colombian National Team shirt has red stripes, on the sides and bottom.

The jersey would also have a background texture, like three of the four most recent ones (dots in 2019, solid spots in 2022, and diagonal lines this year). The source who saw the shirt spoke of some kind of hexagons. The shorts will be white and the supplier's stripes will also be gold.

The new 'albiazul' kit, now again with gold details, would be presented in the coming days and we will have to see if it will be available for the final of the Colombian Super League against Junior. It should be remembered that the first game is played in Barranquilla on the 18th of this month. while the return is on Wednesday the 24th.

It should be remembered that the tone of the main clothing has changed a lot in recent years, from a very light one in 2017, reminiscent of the 60s and 70s, to a very dark and deep one in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Medellín defeats Millonarios 2-0 in a game valid for the fourth date of the final home runs of the BetPlay Colombian soccer league, today, November 30 at the Itagui stadium. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez /ETCE

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO