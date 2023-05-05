millionaires got into a rut. He pays for the adversity and rigor of the series of matches and this Thursday he suffered to save a point against Envigado, 1-1, in a pending match on date 14 of the League at the El Campín stadium.

Millonarios, who lost against Junior over the weekend and on Wednesday drew at home in the Copa Sudamericana against América Mineiro, had another demanding task and suffered until the end. Fernando Uribe avoided defeat at home.

Envigado, that young and cheerful attack team took advantage of the ambassador wear and that Alberto Gamero He was forced to use a B roster, a squad that has been able to measure up on other occasions, but not this time.

Millionaires was cloudy. He created very little, and made mistakes that cost him dearly. Juan Torres created the best opportunity, in the second half, when he put a powerful shot in the vertical.

But Envigado had clarity, with a good start on the wings and with speed. He approached from a corner kick when goalkeeper Ávaro Montero came out in a hurry and badly and Banguera anticipated and his header missed by very little.

But immediately, Montero made a blunder, a mistake that costs a defeat. The goalkeeper tried to avoid a corner kick but with such bad luck that the rescued ball fell to a rival, Cuervo, who was attentive, touched the center of the area where Luis Díaz defined with the unprotected goal.



They went 57 minutes and the night was coming over Millonarios. Alba tried at medium distance and the whole stadium was able to shout the goal, it was not, it happened very close.

Millonarios did not have the equalizer formula and in fact almost received the second in another defensive error, this time by Vega who innocently lost the ball with Cuervo, who was a nightmare for the defense, and Montero avoided another goal.

But when Envigado was celebrating, when the blue fans left bored, a corner kick came, the ball was left to him. fernando uribe who put in a great turn and shot the goalkeeper to avoid defeat, 1-1.​

Millionaires went into a rut, but reaches 30 points. On Sunday it goes against Santa Fe in the classic.

