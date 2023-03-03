The Colombian Millionaires came from behind to win their match this Thursday against the Catholic University of Ecuador 2-1 and qualify for the third phase of the Libertadores Cup 2023after the goalless draw in the first leg.

At minute 38, the Panamanian winger of the Trencito Azul team from Quito, Ismael Díaz, scored a penalty caused by a handball in the midfielder’s area Daniel Giraldo and temporarily silenced the El Campín Stadium in Bogotá.

In the add-on, when Católica had one less player due to the expulsion of defender Franklin Guerra on the brink of halftime, Millonarios came back from behind with two nice collective goals scored by the attacker Leonardo Castro (62 minutes) and the driver Daniel Cataño (69).

The match was heated on and off the field, with some objects thrown at the Ecuadorians from the local stands.

How much do Millionaires earn?

Millionaires vs. Catholic University Photo: See also F1 | Mercedes: Watch out for the Brixworth engine next year! Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Millonarios thus achieves its first major goal of the semester, which was, step by step, to climb the Copa Libertadores.

The team from the capital will now play a place in the group stage of the Libertadores against the Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, who beat Carabobo of Venezuela 3-1 on aggregate. The key to the third phase starts next week in Bogotá.

Meanwhile, the first income has already entered its coffers. Millionaires correspond 500 thousand dollars in prize for participating in phase 2, a prize that the team does not like in its finances.

However, that is not all, because in the third round, whatever happens against Atlético Mineiro, Millionaires secures another 600 thousand dollars.



Starting in the group phase, the great prizes arrive and a new motivation from Conmebol to the clubs in competition.

Each team is guaranteed $3 million in pools; but the novelty is that for each game won he will get 300 thousand dollars, for “sports merit.”

SPORTS

More sports news