Monday, December 12, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires ensured the return of another scorer for 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Millionaires vs. Pereira

The new hire adds to the arrival of Leonardo Castro, top scorer in the 2022-II League.

millionaires gave a big blow in the transfer market on Saturday, by securing the attacker Leonardo Fabio Castro, goalscorer in the 2022-II League and champion with Deportivo Pereira.

Castro, 30, will play the preliminary phase of the Libertadores, the League and the Colombian Cup with the blue team, which in the season that ended suffered from the lack of a gunner.

See also  Junior from Barranquilla, to the final of the Colombia Cup

Now, the club’s social networks anticipate the arrival of another player, just as they had done with the expectation of Castro’s arrival.

Fernando Uribe, the new face of Millionaires

The new blue player is a familiar face. Fernando Uribe will have a third stage with Millonarios. He has already signed his contract and his relationship with the blue team will be for one year.

Uribe played in 2022 for Junior de Barranquilla, where injuries did not allow him to continue. In the League he was barely able to play 14 games, in which he scored four goals.

It will be Uribe’s third stage in Millonarios. He was first between 2014 and 2015, with 37 games played in the League and 25 goals. From there he went to Toluca, Mexico.

After playing for Flamengo and Santos, from Brazil, Uribe returned to Millonarios in 2021, when he reached the final of the League in the first semester. He scored 23 goals in 42 games and from there he went to Junior.

See also  The Women's League defines its classifieds: this is the accounts

On the subject of Uribe’s injuries, who will turn 35 on January 1, Millionaire sources consulted by EL TIEMPO assured that they were muscular problems that have already been overcome.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #ensured #return #scorer

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Red Bull budget cap: Domenicali's 'hope' | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result