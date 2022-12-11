Millionaires ensured the return of another scorer for 2023

millionaires gave a big blow in the transfer market on Saturday, by securing the attacker Leonardo Fabio Castro, goalscorer in the 2022-II League and champion with Deportivo Pereira.

Castro, 30, will play the preliminary phase of the Libertadores, the League and the Colombian Cup with the blue team, which in the season that ended suffered from the lack of a gunner.

Now, the club’s social networks anticipate the arrival of another player, just as they had done with the expectation of Castro’s arrival.

Fernando Uribe, the new face of Millionaires

The new blue player is a familiar face. Fernando Uribe will have a third stage with Millonarios. He has already signed his contract and his relationship with the blue team will be for one year.

Uribe played in 2022 for Junior de Barranquilla, where injuries did not allow him to continue. In the League he was barely able to play 14 games, in which he scored four goals.

It will be Uribe’s third stage in Millonarios. He was first between 2014 and 2015, with 37 games played in the League and 25 goals. From there he went to Toluca, Mexico.

After playing for Flamengo and Santos, from Brazil, Uribe returned to Millonarios in 2021, when he reached the final of the League in the first semester. He scored 23 goals in 42 games and from there he went to Junior.

On the subject of Uribe’s injuries, who will turn 35 on January 1, Millionaire sources consulted by EL TIEMPO assured that they were muscular problems that have already been overcome.

