Millonarios continues to be hit by the elimination of the Copa Libertadores, by injuries and by his defensive errors. Águilas Doradas, one of the surprises in the League, took advantage of all this to win a two-goal draw this Sunday at El Campín.

Millionaires suffer from the limitations of their payroll and once again the casualties disrupted the starting payroll. In addition to the injuries to Omar Bertel and Andrés Llinás, that of Leonardo Castro, the man who arrived as a hope of scoring, was added. And Óscar Cortés joined the call for the Under 20 National Team.

Fernando Uribe, already recovered, occupied the forward position and Gamero played for Samuel Asprilla, a youth player with only one game in the first division, as a left back. The two were protagonists, for better and, in the case of the latter, also for worse.

The first 20 minutes of Millonarios were very good: it was a daring, sharp team that recovered the attack on the wings that it missed so much, for example, in the Copa Libertadores matches. And so the first goal came, in a great play that ended with an overflow and cross from Asprilla and a header from Luis Paredes, another of the minor division bets.

Just as the youngsters appeared in the first goal, the veterans were responsible for the second, in a brilliant pass from Mackalister Silva and a great definition from Fernando Uribe, hand in hand with goalkeeper José Contreras. At 20 minutes, Millonarios was up 2-0.

But that hopeful outburst of Millionaires faded and Águilas Doradas began to show the benefits that had been praised in the early days. He was emboldened, went to the front and made a disjointed blue defense look very bad, in which Asprilla lost his back time and time again, Juan Pablo Vargas looked particularly insecure and Elvis Perlaza had a worrying performance.

In just four minutes, Águilas Doradas reversed the deficit, first, by taking advantage of a rebound on a ball that no one from the Millonarios defense was able to reject and that the center-back Jean Pestaña sent to the back of the arc, at 22. And at the 26, Mateo Puerta filtered a ball behind Asprilla’s back and Jhon Fredy Salazar fell there, who had just come on for Álex Castro, to put it between the post and the goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

The first-half shot could have been worse for Millonarios. He was saved by a controversial decision by the VAR and judge Bismark Santiago, who did not sanction a penalty from Perlaza to Jeison Quiñones.

Gamero bet on vertigo with the changes: he took out Daniel Cataño and brought in Jader Valencia, and then brought in Édgar Guerra and Yuber Quiñones, instead of the first-half scorers, Paredes and Uribe.

And the game, in the first minutes of the second half, continued to be one-on-one. Then, the pitch leaned towards the south arc of El Campín, when the visitor’s coach, Lucas González, brought out Marco Pérez and relieved Millos of a headache for his defense. And in the end, the visitors realized that they could continue playing heads-up.

Millonarios will play the postponed game against Pasto on Wednesday and on Sunday, the classic against Santa Fe. And they will lose three other players: Álvaro Montero, who is going to the senior team, and Vargas, who is going to Costa Rica. A hard week is coming for both the coaching staff and the medical department…

Jose Orlando Ascencio

sports deputy editor

@josasc

