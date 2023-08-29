Millionaires don’t stop celebrating: Andrés Llinás goes ‘for the long haul’ in the albiazul team

Millionaires are not exchanged for anyone after the victory against Atlético Nacional in El Campínafter a goal by Daniel Cataño that served for the ambassador to continue dominating purslane in recent games.

One day after that important victory, Millonarios announced that it had renewed the contract of defender Andrés Llinás, who has been one of the figures in this process for the club and who, despite the suitors, preferred to continue dressed in blue.

Llinás will continue in Millionaires

Photo: Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME

Llinás extended his relationship for three more years and will be in the ambassador team until June 2026, so he will be able to continue writing his story with the club that gave him the opportunity to play professional football.

You have to remember that Andrés Llinás is part of the club's training process and debuted with Millonarios in 2015, when I was barely 17 years old. But after several years gaining experience, Alberto Gamero empowered him, becoming a pillar in the defensive zone.

​Since his debut, Llinás has played 133 games, managing to score 6 goals and make three assists. In addition, he has recently been in the Colombian Selection process of Néstor Lorenzo.

