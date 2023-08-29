Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires don’t stop celebrating: Andrés Llinás goes ‘for the long haul’ in the albiazul team

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires don’t stop celebrating: Andrés Llinás goes ‘for the long haul’ in the albiazul team

Close


Close

millionaires

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

Andrés Llinás, player of Millionaires.

The current champion finds his best ‘reinforcements’ in continuity.

Millionaires are not exchanged for anyone after the victory against Atlético Nacional in El Campínafter a goal by Daniel Cataño that served for the ambassador to continue dominating purslane in recent games.

See also  Millionaires: ghosts that warn of the danger of not qualifying for the final

One day after that important victory, Millonarios announced that it had renewed the contract of defender Andrés Llinás, who has been one of the figures in this process for the club and who, despite the suitors, preferred to continue dressed in blue.

Llinás will continue in Millionaires

Andres Llinas
Photo:

Mauricio Moreno, THE TIME

Llinás extended his relationship for three more years and will be in the ambassador team until June 2026, so he will be able to continue writing his story with the club that gave him the opportunity to play professional football.

You have to remember that Andrés Llinás is part of the club’s training process and debuted with Millonarios in 2015, when I was barely 17 years old. But after several years gaining experience, Alberto Gamero empowered him, becoming a pillar in the defensive zone. Luis Rubiales was left alone: ​​forceful decision of the Spanish Football Federation

​Since his debut, Llinás has played 133 games, managing to score 6 goals and make three assists. In addition, he has recently been in the Colombian Selection process of Néstor Lorenzo.

See also  Alberto Gamero, against the ropes in Millionaires: "We lost our way"

More news

FOOTBALL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #dont #stop #celebrating #Andrés #Llinás #long #haul #albiazul #team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dramatic rescue: man catches three-year-old girl who fell from a fifth floor

Dramatic rescue: man catches three-year-old girl who fell from a fifth floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result