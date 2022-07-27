Millionaires does not neglect the Cup: it goes with everything against the surprising Fortaleza

Millonarios is still focused on the League, but this week he looks askance at the opportunity to fight for another title, one he hasn’t won since 2011. The team led by Alberto Gamero will play this Wednesday the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup against the surprising Fortaleza (6 in the afternoon, with a signal from Win Sports +).

The only survivor of B in the Cup comes from eliminating Deportivo Cali and before that he had taken out another first class club, Cortuluá.

Millonarios, meanwhile, entered the competition in the round of 16 and left Jaguares out.

The return of Kliver Moreno after almost a year and a half

Gamero decided to summon his main payroll in search of continuing in the fight for a crown that, in addition, gives a box in the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2023.

The big news in the call is the return of midfielder Kliver Moreno. The 21-year-old youth squad returns to the first team after overcoming a complicated injury to the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee.

Tomorrow everyone united in El Campín! 🏟💙⚽️ Professor Gamero has called 20 players to face Fortaleza in the first leg of the 2022 Cup quarterfinals. GO MILLIONAIRES! 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dzjleky7ee – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) July 26, 2022

Moreno returns after 15 months of absence. His last game was on April 24, 2021, the day Millos defeated America 1-2 at the Pascual Guerrero.

This Wednesday, also in the quarterfinals, Tolima and Medellín will play (8:05 pm, Win Sports +). On Thursday, the other two games: La Equidad vs. Magdalena (6 pm) and Junior vs. National (8:05 p.m.).

