Millonarios, after three years, got back into the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, drawing 1-1 against Jaguares in Montería, and making the most of the distance they had taken in the first leg at El Campín.

Alberto Gamero’s team, who arrived with a three-goal lead into the game in Montería, controlled the game in the first 15 minutes and even had a double option to increase the advantage, in a shot by Jáder Valencia that was saved by goalkeeper Jorge Soto and , on the rebound, Carlos Andrés Gómez tried to put it in again, but a defender took it out of the way of the goal.

The first time of Millionaires, very loose

But after that start, Millonarios had half an hour in which he had a really bad time. Jaguares found a goal in an exit by Nelino Tapia and a one-on-one between Andrés Arroyo and goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, after Andrés Llinás arrived late at closing. At 17, those from Montería began to cause scares.

There, Jaguares went over to Millonarios, put him to suffer, opened cracks and had three options, very, very clear to think that he had with what, at least, match the round of 16 series.

Millionaires managed to get out of the hole, get his head out and breathe a little. And with that, It was enough to tie the game when the first stage was over, with a shot by the youthful Óscar Cortés that entered through the post that the goalkeeper covered. And there, the series ended.

Waiting for a rival in the quarterfinals

The second half was formal, with few goal options, with the entry of some of the Millonarios starters so that the scares of the first stage did not come. Jaguares resigned. And so, those from Gamero await a rival, who will come out of the series that Fortaleza beats Deportivo Cali 3-1 and will have the second 90 minutes this Thursday, at Techo.

