Millionaires defeats Junior and the memes riot on the networks

Memes after Junior vs. Millionaires.
Memes after Junior vs. Millionaires.
The humor was immediate with the victory of the Bogota team in Barranquilla.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 09, 2022, 10:40 PM
millionaires he does not want to lose his way in the League and in Barranquilla he recovered what he had lost in the classic against Santa Fe: the 0-1 victory against Junior, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, puts him in the same line as his historic rival in the table of homer A.
With the blue victory, the memes did not wait, with mockery of the Barranquilla team for this new defeat that compromises it in group A.
Pereira 4 Junior 3
Junior 0 Millionaires 1
Last in his home run
With about ten injured
With the classification to international tournaments very compromised. pic.twitter.com/GSCK6ENiZw
– Andrés Magri (@AndresMagri) November 10, 2022
Hahahaha see them cry like that. What a treat. Junior doing a Junior. Dad of millionaires neither yesterday, nor today, and never. To respect a little dad. The one with the most history, the most fans, and has just given you a review by raising the cup in Bogota and Barranquilla. pic.twitter.com/WTWzBAye46
– Juan Manuel Concha G (@JuaneloCG) November 10, 2022
November 09, 2022, 10:40 PM
#Millionaires #defeats #Junior #memes #riot #networks
