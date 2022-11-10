Thursday, November 10, 2022
Millionaires defeats Junior and the memes riot on the networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in Sports
Junior memes

Memes after Junior vs. Millionaires.

Memes after Junior vs. Millionaires.

The humor was immediate with the victory of the Bogota team in Barranquilla.

millionaires he does not want to lose his way in the League and in Barranquilla he recovered what he had lost in the classic against Santa Fe: the 0-1 victory against Junior, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, puts him in the same line as his historic rival in the table of homer A.

With the blue victory, the memes did not wait, with mockery of the Barranquilla team for this new defeat that compromises it in group A.

