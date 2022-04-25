Millionaires defeated Santa Fe and the memes rained

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
millionaires vs. Santa Fe.
Nestor Gomez / TIME
The fans can't stop enjoying the game.
The fans can’t stop enjoying the game.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 24, 2022, 08:18 PM
Millionaires and Santa Fe disputed one more capital classic in history and this time the blues won the duel: 2-1.
Immediately, the memes rained, confirming once again the creativity of the fans of each team.
Ones more
#Millionaires #defeated #Santa #memes #rained
