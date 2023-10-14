Matches postponed for various reasons, plus some incredibly lost points throughout the semester, have the Colombian champion, Millionaires, outside the group of eight classified in the 2023-II League.

After Friday’s games, which kicked off the 17th round of the championship, those led by Alberto Gamero are in tenth place, with 22 points, one behind eighth place, Deportivo Pasto.

Millonarios has two games pending: this Wednesday they will play against Unión Magdalena in El Campín and on October 30 they will play the pending match against América de Cali at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

For now, This Saturday the Colombian champion has a key match: it will host Junior de Barranquilla on matchday 17 of the League, in which it is mandatory to win to continue in the fight for classification.

Millonarios was already clear that he had to face this match with several casualties, due to the call-up of several players to the Colombian national teams: the goalkeeper Alvaro Montero and the forward Leonardo Castro They are with the senior team that is preparing to play against Ecuador in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

For his part, the midfielder Daniel Ruiz He is working with the U-23 team led by Héctor Cárdenas and which is in the final stretch to seek an unprecedented gold medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

In addition, Millonarios has had several of the team’s experienced players in the medical department for several weeks, such as forward Fernando Uribe and right back Elvis Perlaza.

The new loss of Millonarios to face Junior

Now, the Millonarios coach, Alberto Gamero, receives another bad news: one of the blue team’s leaders is out for the match against Junior.

The club announced on social networks that Midfielder Daniel Cataño suffered an injury and will not be able to be in this Saturday’s game. starting at 8:15 at night, at the El Campín stadium.

Ⓜ️▶️ Millonarios FC reports that the player Daniel Cataño has right adductor tendinosis which is in the rehabilitation process. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/sJ2o115Yci — Millonarios FC (@MillosFCoficial) October 14, 2023

The new injury that affects the squad forces coach Alberto Gamero to look for variants to add the three points he urgently needs to stay in the fight for classification.

SPORTS

More Sports news