The fans of millionaires They were excited about the return of fernando uribe and with the hiring of Leonardo Castro, goalscorer of the 2022-II League and figure of the champion, Deportivo Pereira.

However, now key team names are beginning to appear that could leave. Press versions from Brazil assure that the transfer of the winger is a fact Carlos Andres Gomez to RedBull Bragantino, who offered him a long-term contract. The link would be for five years and Millonarios would receive close to four million dollars.

Daniel Ruiz could also leave Millionaires

Now, another important headline name, Daniel Ruiz, would also be out. The journalist Diego Rueda pointed out in ‘Vbar Caracol’ that there would be disagreement about how Gamero has played Ruiz, and that in that winger position he would not have performed as expected.

However, Futbolred consulted with the Bogota soccer player’s entourage and they denied that there were any problems with the coach, as they argue that Gamero has helped him a lot in his training,

“The teacher has tried to turn him into a versatile player, indicating aspects that Europeans are looking for, such as the brand, the physical deployment and the management of various positions from the midfield forward,” said the source consulted.

Ruiz recently became a father and would like to begin to improve his economic conditions, so that in the future his family does not lack for anything. Thus, thinking as a father, Daniel wants to play abroad, as he feels that it is the best time to enter the market. It is not known which team might be interested in his services.

In the event of an operation by Daniel Ruiz, he would also handle figures similar to those of Gómez, for which Millonarios would obtain between the two sales about 7 million dollars. In the case of Ruiz, Fortaleza would enter into the operation and would receive financial compensation.

