Millionaires: controversy over ‘rayón’ from Álvaro Montero to Daniel Ruiz in the official photo

Millonarios returned to victory this Wednesday, defeating Once Caldas 2-1 in El Campín, but it is still outside the top eight in the League, after six games.

An own goal by Andrés Felipe Correa and a goal by Daniel Cataño gave the team led by Alberto Gamero its second victory of the semester, after having beaten Deportes Tolima 1-0 15 days ago.

In addition to the victory, on social networks there is much talk about what happened before the game, specifically, at the moment the official photo of the albiazul team was taken.



Daniel Ruiz returned to play as a starter at El Campín after passing through Santos, from Brazil. And during the photo he was the victim of a joke by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

The archer took as a habit to bother the one who stands in front of him in the taking of images. Ruiz, knowing what was coming, did not want to face Montero. Captain Mackalister Silva pulled him up and set him up for the photo.

As the photographers fired their cameras, Montero began to approach Ruiz in a gesture that many on social media considered obscene.

Dani playing crazy so that Álvaro doesn’t scratch him, Macka pulls him, Montero scratches him and again Macka trips him 😂 Welcome back to the ambassador 💙 pic.twitter.com/R0h0694DMP – FrailejonSuspended 🌟 (@FraileBan43) August 22, 2023

Many Millonarios fans reacted jokingly to Montero’s attitude, which is not new and he assumed it a long time ago. They even took the issue as a welcome message to Ruiz.

Daniel Ruiz has been scratched by Montero, welcome back to millionaires hahaha – Diego. (@Polloparra98) August 21, 2023

Montero giving the good luck scratch off to Daniel Ruíz. 🫶🏻 — Julián Andrés (@AnDval25) August 21, 2023

Others, on the other hand, criticized the goalkeeper and considered that what he was doing was disrespectful towards his partner.

The image of the photo of @MillosFCoficial was

TERRIBLE.

Macalister shoved Ruiz into a good position and the VULGAR of Montero making obscene gestures behind Daniel Ruiz.

The Guajiro goalkeeper is unpresentable.@ddbalon — Mauricio Osorio Muño (@momdeportes) August 22, 2023

They already seem fagots, that they dedicate themselves to playing, suffering every 5-8 games — Wilmar Hdez ® Ⓜ️⚪ (@wilmar_hdez) August 22, 2023

