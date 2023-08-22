Tuesday, August 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires: controversy over ‘rayón’ from Álvaro Montero to Daniel Ruiz in the official photo

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires: controversy over ‘rayón’ from Álvaro Montero to Daniel Ruiz in the official photo

Close


Close

Álvaro Montero and Daniel Ruiz

Álvaro Montero and Daniel Ruiz

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win Sports +

Alvaro Montero and Daniel Ruiz

The goalkeeper was criticized on social networks for his attitude before the game against Once Caldas.

Millonarios returned to victory this Wednesday, defeating Once Caldas 2-1 in El Campín, but it is still outside the top eight in the League, after six games.

An own goal by Andrés Felipe Correa and a goal by Daniel Cataño gave the team led by Alberto Gamero its second victory of the semester, after having beaten Deportes Tolima 1-0 15 days ago.

In addition to the victory, on social networks there is much talk about what happened before the game, specifically, at the moment the official photo of the albiazul team was taken.

Daniel Ruiz returned to play as a starter at El Campín after passing through Santos, from Brazil. And during the photo he was the victim of a joke by goalkeeper Álvaro Montero.

See also  Champion with Millionaires confesses that he threw himself drugged from a fourth floor

The archer took as a habit to bother the one who stands in front of him in the taking of images. Ruiz, knowing what was coming, did not want to face Montero. Captain Mackalister Silva pulled him up and set him up for the photo.

As the photographers fired their cameras, Montero began to approach Ruiz in a gesture that many on social media considered obscene.

Many Millonarios fans reacted jokingly to Montero’s attitude, which is not new and he assumed it a long time ago. They even took the issue as a welcome message to Ruiz.

Others, on the other hand, criticized the goalkeeper and considered that what he was doing was disrespectful towards his partner.

SPORTS

See also  Olimpia, here are Mitrou-Long, Baron and Davies: "Here to win together"

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Millionaires #controversy #rayón #Álvaro #Montero #Daniel #Ruiz #official #photo

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Tornado of violence’ after cycling race shocks police: ‘I had to fight to prevent worse’

'Tornado of violence' after cycling race shocks police: 'I had to fight to prevent worse'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result