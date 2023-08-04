Millionaires continue to win in their trips abroad, while adjusting lines to get back on track in the League. The blues, who played again with the alternate black kit, beat Real Zaragoza 1-2 and obtained the Ciudad de Zaragoza-Memorial Carlos Lapetra trophy.

Millionaires bet this time on an alternate payroll. especially in defense, where Stiven Vega started as a right-back, Andrés Murillo reappeared to partner Alex Moreno Paz at center-backs and Omar Bertel returned to the left wing.

From the midfield forward, Alberto Gamero opted for the attackers of the minor divisions, with Juan Sebastián Carvajal in his first game as a starter and with the return of Luis Paredes and Beckham Castro on the wings.

The first half was even, with a Millionaires with a lot of initiative and a great desire to please. The bad news was the departure due to injury of Moreno Paz, with a muscular problem.

That problem forced Gamero to touch the team again: Vega went on to play as a central defender and Elvis Perlaza, who had started on the bench, resumed his place on the right wing.

Millonarios’ goals came in the second half

The emotions came in the second half. At 10 minutes, Paredes arrived in a counterattack and tried the hands of goalkeeper Cristian Álvarez, who rebounded. That’s where Beckham Castro arrived to score the first goal of the night.

Five minutes later, Daniel Cataño came up with a superb play, showering the goalkeeper with a shot from the edge of the area and making it 0-2.

Real Zaragoza vs. millionaires

Real Zaragoza felt touched and went all out on the attack and Gamero began to put in the headlines: Mackalister Silva for Cataño, Leonardo Castro for Carvajal, Daniel Giraldo for Vásquez and Jader Valencia for Beckham Castro.

The modifications did not suit Millos and the Spaniards scored the discount, achieved by Sinan Bakis at 67, and then they made a figure of Álvaro Montero, who saved at least seven goal balls.

Millos is now concentrating on local tournaments. On Monday they will receive Tolima in the League and three days later, Bucaramanga in the Colombia Cup. The results of the friendlies must now take them to the official matches.

