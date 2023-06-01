Millionaires commands group B: this is how the standings remained

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
America vs. millionaires.
The games of the third day of the home run were played.
Millonarios achieved a key victory in their visit to América de Cali0-1, this Wednesday at the El Campín stadium.
A lonely goal from Beckham Castro has the ambassador fans dreaming, since with that goal the team won and leads group B alone.
Meanwhile, in the other party of the group Boyacá Chicó beat Independiente Medellín in an agonizing way, 1-0.
With this victory, the Boyacá team entered the fight with 4 points.
Next date
Saturday June 3
Medellin vs. Boy, 6:05 p.m.
Millionaires vs. America, 8:15 p.m.
positions
Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ
1 Millionaires 7 3
2 America 4 3
3 Boyaca Chico 4 3
4 Medellin 1 3
