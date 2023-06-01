Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires commands group B: this is how the standings remained

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires commands group B: this is how the standings remained


close

millionaires

America vs. millionaires.

America vs. millionaires.

The games of the third day of the home run were played.

See also  National and Millionaires get ready to cover their casualties

Millonarios achieved a key victory in their visit to América de Cali0-1, this Wednesday at the El Campín stadium.

(You may be interested: Millionaires beat America and unleash a hurricane of memes)

A lonely goal from Beckham Castro has the ambassador fans dreaming, since with that goal the team won and leads group B alone.

Meanwhile, in the other party of the group Boyacá Chicó beat Independiente Medellín in an agonizing way, 1-0.

With this victory, the Boyacá team entered the fight with 4 points.

(Read also: Millionaires, close to returning to a League final: the accounts)

Next date

Saturday June 3
Medellin vs. Boy, 6:05 p.m.
Millionaires vs. America, 8:15 p.m.

positions

Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ
1 Millionaires 7 3
2 America 4 3
3 Boyaca Chico 4 3
4 Medellin 1 3

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Berrettini story, from the beginnings to the semifinal with Nadal

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #commands #group #standings #remained

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Massive accident involving seven cars occurred in Moscow

Massive accident involving seven cars occurred in Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result