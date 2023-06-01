Millionaires commands group B: this is how the standings remained

Millonarios achieved a key victory in their visit to América de Cali0-1, this Wednesday at the El Campín stadium.

(You may be interested: Millionaires beat America and unleash a hurricane of memes)

A lonely goal from Beckham Castro has the ambassador fans dreaming, since with that goal the team won and leads group B alone.

Meanwhile, in the other party of the group Boyacá Chicó beat Independiente Medellín in an agonizing way, 1-0.

With this victory, the Boyacá team entered the fight with 4 points.

(Read also: Millionaires, close to returning to a League final: the accounts)

Next date

Saturday June 3

Medellin vs. Boy, 6:05 p.m.

Millionaires vs. America, 8:15 p.m.

positions

Pos EQUIPMENT PT PJ

1 Millionaires 7 3

2 America 4 3

3 Boyaca Chico 4 3

4 Medellin 1 3

SPORTS

More sports news