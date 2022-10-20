Millionaires collapses and memes do not forgive

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaire Memes.
The blue team lost at home against Deportivo Pereira.
October 19, 2022, 09:16 PM
millionaires lost this Wednesday at home against Sports Pereira0-1, in El Campín, generating a lot of concern among the fans.
The ambassador team is in free fall and cannot reconnect with its game and the results. With 29 points, he still does not qualify, although he has three games left.
The blue defeat unleashed humor on social networks, where there was rain of memes.
@MillosFCoficial SINCE THEY CAME RUDELY SO LATE TO THE NATIONAL ANTHEM WITH THAT LAZNESS THAT THEY CAME TO SING THE HYMNS, IT WAS ALREADY KNOWN THAT THIS TEAM WAS NOT GOING TO DO ANYTHING TODAY; NOTHING RARE IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN RELATION TO EVERY YEAR MILLIONAIRE DOESN’T LIKE TO BE A CHAMPION PURE NOISE pic.twitter.com/auJINxKZYV
— CEDUMAR (@CEDUMAR) October 20, 2022
Fans of Millionaires when they were told that the Colombian league was too small for their team
/ Fans of Millionaires when Pereira beat them
Me: 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hyEFIodyfG
— Adry (@Adry76965902) October 20, 2022
October 19, 2022, 09:16 PM
