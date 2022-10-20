millionaires it collapsed, date by date it is falling apart, and although it is still at the top of the table, it has not been able to recover its essence, its game. The goals and victories were recast. This time lost in El Campín against Pereira, 0-1, in a match pending on date 16, and left an air of concern, because the team no longer wins, it no longer scores.

Millionaires needed to recover, vindicate themselves, return to being the Millionaires of always. But his first time was another nightmare. Pereira came out to play very comfortably, so much so that he created the first scoring options.

After 5 minutes, Correa had tried with a header. Later, Leonard Castro He began to refine his aim, and put in a low and powerful shot that goalkeeper Montero deflected.

But on his second attempt he did not fail. After a very good touch from Matecaña, Castro received the pass in the area and took a tremendous right hand, strong, up, and inside. They were 35 minutes and Millonarios already saw how another game played against him. Gamero couldn’t believe it, least of all the fans, in the rain.

The little that Millonarios did in that first half was a couple of good shots, one by Gömez that stopped the attentive goalkeeper castle, and another powerful shot from Vargas that went straight to the crossbar. It would have been a hit. But he didn’t go in.

moment of controversy

Photo: Nestor Gomez / TIME

Finishing the first part there was the controversy, which cannot be missed. This time it was a charge in the area against Llinás, the referee did not even consider the need to go to VAR. In the blue bench they exploded, especially the goalkeeper Juanito Moreno that in a meeting with Pereira’s technical assistant, he saw the red card, as if to make things worse.

Starting the second part Millionaires seemed different, more determined, clearer, more Millionaires. Cataño had the tie, he put in a lethal feint and when he finished off in front of the goal he met Castillo, who once again said no.

But the team was reunited, Cataño was important, a pass from him to the area caused a scare from Matecaña, but none of the Ruizes reached the ball to push it.

Pereira did not flinch. He had the advantage and he wanted more. Every time he attacked he created more problems. And he took advantage of the fact that Montero was not sure. The goalkeeper released incredible balls. He blamed himself. Although then he had a key save, in a heads up.

Millonarios was excited by a sanctioned penalty, for an alleged hand in the Ramírez area. He was shoulder. and the VAR confirmed it.

Gamero’s team ran out of weapons and hopes. A shot by Llinás to the post confirmed that the goal is still closed. And even more so when Castillo saved him from a header at close range, again from Llinás.

And time ran out. Another game without a win, and now with a loss at home. The 29 points in the table do not hide that the team is in free fall. You need to wake up as soon as possible.

